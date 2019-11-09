Meghan Markle's Staff Impersonates Her British Accent Behind Her Back

Splash News
Guys, this is a little awkward. There's a new story circulating that claims Meghan Markle's staff does impressions of her behind her back. Evidently, the people who work for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their new Santa Barbara mansion get a kick out of the fact that Meghan -- who's basically lived in Los Angeles her whole life -- now has a wee bit of a British accent.
A source told "The Sun" that Meghan's staff can't get over her new accent.
"Meghan was the all-American girl before she met Harry, but since living in the UK she’s adopted certain phrases," the insider told The Sun (via Express). "Her staff think it’s amusing to listen to an American celebrity using Britishisms. She’s often heard saying, 'Oh dahling,' to people at home. They do have a giggle about it and sometimes they do impressions of her but only in a light-hearted way. It’s funny to them."
Prince Harry is a big hit with the staff.
The insider also revealed that the staff love Prince Harry -- and his accent.
"The staff there love to hear Harry’s accent, too. They adore him," the source said. "He’s very well-mannered and staff were shocked by how down-to-earth he is as a royal. He just wants to live a more normal life now in California and enjoy family time."
People are banking on Harry's accent changing.
And at the same time, they reportedly think Harry's "down-to-earth" attitude will change soon, too. "No doubt he’ll start to pick up Americanisms soon and will be asking staff to take out the trash," the insider went on to say.
We have to admit, we would kind of love to hear Prince Harry speaking with a bit of an American twist, saying things like "awesome" and such.
Back to Meghan, though -- this isn't the first time people have noticed an accent on her.
Back in July of 2018, after her first solo outing with the queen in Cheshire, people seemed to think Meghan had a British accent. After a video of Meghan meeting with fans was posted online, a number of royal watchers noticed a bit of British flair when she said "thank you" and "yes, we all had a great day, I think." Love it.
To be honest, the accent is understandable.
Even if Meghan didn't live in the UK all that long, she is married to a British man, so it's certainly not that strange if she starts talking him a little bit -- and likewise, it wouldn't be weird if Prince Harry picked up on some of Meghan's sayings and inflections.
British accents, American accents, accents that are somewhere over the Atlantic -- we're here for Harry and Meghan and their ever-changing dialects no matter what. Hopefully, their staff are, too.
