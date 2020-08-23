Although His Parents Declined a Title, Archie May Still Face A Major Royal Restriction When He Grows Up

Splash News
It's been a big year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their nearly one-year-old son, Archie Harrison. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their decision to step down as working members of the royal family, they moved to Canada, and then recently settled down and bought a house in Los Angeles in the United States. The main driving force for the Sussex's decision to make all these changes seemingly stems at their hope to give Archie as much of a normal life as possible.
However, despite all this, it seems Archie still may face one of the strictest royal rules when he's older.
When Archie was born, his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against giving him an official royal title. This decision stemmed from their desire to provide Archie with as much of a normal life as possible. Given this, Archie doesn't officially hold the "His Royal Highness" (HRH) title but he is still a part of the royal family.
According to a royal expert, even though Archie's parents declined a title, he may still be held to one rule that's pretty restrictive.
Right now, Archie is seventh-in-line to the throne, but that will change.
Iain explained how this royal rule works and why it may impact Archie when he's older.
Archie has a long time until he's at the age when he will want to get married, and he's likely to move to sixth-in-line by that time.
All this means, that when Archie is old enough to want to get married, he almost definitely will need permission before he is able to get married.
