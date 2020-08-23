Although His Parents Declined a Title, Archie May Still Face A Major Royal Restriction When He Grows Up

It's been a big year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their nearly one-year-old son, Archie Harrison. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their decision to step down as working members of the royal family, they moved to Canada, and then recently settled down and bought a house in Los Angeles in the United States. The main driving force for the Sussex's decision to make all these changes seemingly stems at their hope to give Archie as much of a normal life as possible.

  • However, despite all this, it seems Archie still may face one of the strictest royal rules when he's older.

    When Archie was born, his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against giving him an official royal title. This decision stemmed from their desire to provide Archie with as much of a normal life as possible. Given this, Archie doesn't officially hold the "His Royal Highness" (HRH) title but he is still a part of the royal family.

  • According to a royal expert, even though Archie's parents declined a title, he may still be held to one rule that's pretty restrictive.

    A royal expert, who spoke with The Mirror, says that when Meghan and Prince Harry's son, Archie, grows up, he may need permission from the monarch before he gets married. The rule surrounding this was established by the 2013 Succession of the Crown Act, which states that any royal who is sixth-in-line to the throne or above must get the monarch's permission to marry.

  • Right now, Archie is seventh-in-line to the throne, but that will change.

    Constitutional expert, Iain MacMarthanne, explained that this rule will likely apply to Archie, even if he doesn't ever take on the duties and role of a working royal, or whether he ever uses his royal title.

    The Mirror explained that even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined a royal title for Archie when he was born, he will automatically become a prince when the crown changes over. When Archie turns 18, he will then have to decide for himself if he wishes to take on the titles of HRH.

  • Iain explained how this royal rule works and why it may impact Archie when he's older.

    "Prior to the Succession of the Crown Act 2013 all descendants of George II, under the terms of the Royal Marriages Act 1772, unless the issue of a princess who had married into a foreign royal family, had to obtain the sovereign’s permission to marry in order to retain their rights in succession," Iain MacMarthanne said to Express.

    Adding, "The 2013 Act sought to bring multiple pieces of outdated and discriminatory legislation relating to the monarchy up to date. Through this Act male primogeniture was abolished, allowing the first-born child irrespective of gender to become heir apparent."

  • Archie has a long time until he's at the age when he will want to get married, and he's likely to move to sixth-in-line by that time.

    Once the queen steps down or passes away, Prince Charles will become head of the monarchy, which will move Archie into the sixth-in-line spot, behind his dad, Prince Harry. Or if Prince William assumes the crown by that time, Archie could be fifth-in-line—sitting behind Prince William's three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and his father, Prince Harry.

  • All this means, that when Archie is old enough to want to get married, he almost definitely will need permission before he is able to get married.

    "Indeed, with this movement, as things presently stand, it might be anticipated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, should he marry, will have to seek the sovereign’s permission unless one of his three cousins marry and have children first, as he will be sixth in line when his grandfather is king," Iain MacMarthanne explained.

    According to Express, the only way that Archie may be free from this strict royal rule is if Kate and Prince William have a few more kids, which is unlikely. Another way would be if Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis marry and have kids before Archie, which would bump him out of the six-in-line or above category.

