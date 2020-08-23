Although His Parents Declined a Title, Archie May Still Face A Major Royal Restriction When He Grows Up

Right now, Archie is seventh-in-line to the throne, but that will change.

Constitutional expert, Iain MacMarthanne, explained that this rule will likely apply to Archie, even if he doesn't ever take on the duties and role of a working royal, or whether he ever uses his royal title.

The Mirror explained that even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined a royal title for Archie when he was born, he will automatically become a prince when the crown changes over. When Archie turns 18, he will then have to decide for himself if he wishes to take on the titles of HRH.