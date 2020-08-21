Kate Middleton May Be Forced To Wear a Cursed Crown When William Becomes King

Splash News
The day when Prince William becomes king may still be years away, but when that time does come, it may end up being a bit unlucky for Kate Middleton. Once she's coronated as queen consort, there's a chance the Duchess of Cambridge will be forced to wear a cursed item belonging to the royal family ... even if it's not necessarily something she's interested in.
-
Kate may have to wear the Queen Mother's crown.
According to a French magazine called Gala (via Express), Kate's new crown may be the one that originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and is topped with the Koh-I-Noor diamond, which has belonged to the royal family since 1894. The gem dates back to Queen Victoria's reign, though the actual ownership of the diamond has been debated between the UK and India.
-
The diamond on the crown is thought to be cursed.
-
-
The crown has a long history in the royal family.
-
Right now, the crown is thought to be headed Camilla's way next.
-
-
Hopefully, Kate will be safe from the curse.
Share this Story