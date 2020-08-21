Kate Middleton May Be Forced To Wear a Cursed Crown When William Becomes King

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Splash News

The day when Prince William becomes king may still be years away, but when that time does come, it may end up being a bit unlucky for Kate Middleton. Once she's coronated as queen consort, there's a chance the Duchess of Cambridge will be forced to wear a cursed item belonging to the royal family ... even if it's not necessarily something she's interested in. 

  • Kate may have to wear the Queen Mother's crown. 

    According to a French magazine called Gala (via Express), Kate's new crown may be the one that originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and is topped with the Koh-I-Noor diamond, which has belonged to the royal family since 1894. The gem dates back to Queen Victoria's reign, though the actual ownership of the diamond has been debated between the UK and India.

    • Advertisement

  • The diamond on the crown is thought to be cursed. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    When the diamond was first brought to the UK, the ship it was traveling on suffered from an outbreak of cholera ... and that's not all. Before that, men who wore the crown were said to have died under mysterious circumstances, and because of that, only women were permitted to wear the crown, and that's the way it's been ever since. Uh, that's pretty spooky. 

  • The crown has a long history in the royal family.

    Queen Elizabeth
    Splash News

    After Queen Victoria brought the diamond to the royal family, it was passed on to Queen Alexandra, followed by Queen Mary. The Queen Mother wore the diamond on its current crown in 1937, and then, it was given to Queen Elizabeth, who wore the crown on her coronation day. That's about as much of a family heirloom as can exist in the world ... and the line of women who will wear it won't stop there.

  • Right now, the crown is thought to be headed Camilla's way next. 

    Camilla Parker-Bowles
    Splash News

    When Prince Charles becomes king, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be the next to wear it ... and then, when it's Kate's turn to become queen consort, she will wear the crown. That way, it stays in the family, and only women will continue to wear it, since women are the ones who are safe from the alleged curse. We've gotta say, we wouldn't touch that thing with a 10-foot pole, woman or not.

  • Hopefully, Kate will be safe from the curse.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    After all, she's a woman ... and she's not supposed to be touched by it. So she should be good, right? At least, we hope so. Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother didn't seem affected. Either way, she's going to get to wear a crown made of over 2,000 diamonds, which is pretty awesome -- and combined with all the history behind it, that just may mean more than a silly curse. 

    (But Kate should probably be extra careful on coronation day. Just in case.)

kate middleton royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement