Meghan Markle Snaps at Prince Harry Over His Comment About Her Age

Splash News
Meghan Markle may have turned 39 this year, but she's not old -- and she doesn't even want Prince Harry to say so! In a new video call, Harry said he felt "too old" to be part of a conversation between the younger generation who will change the world for the better ... and Meghan wasted no time setting him right about their age.
As part of a call for the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, Meghan and Harry talked to young people about making a better future.
On the call, Harry said:
"People and communities are becoming incredibly confused and you can feel that across the world at the moment. I think we all know how good it feels just to be around positivity and optimism, that is what are you doing so keep it up. I love that you are all so well connected as well, this is why the platform was created, to bind you all together. To use that thinking, that awareness, that self-awareness you guys have to be able to make the world a better place."
Harry said he wanted to include himself in their group, but he felt too old to do so.
Harry and Meghan also mentioned Archie on the call.
We're loving how involved Meghan and Harry have been in conversations like these.
Even though they're no longer a part of the royal family, they're still the president and the vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, and they're still fulfilling their duties.
Also, it's not like they're using their Instagram account anymore, so these video chats and virtual appearances are the only way we really get to find out what they're up to these days -- we miss seeing them!
Here's the full call:
Meghan and Harry both look amazing (and young, might we add), and we know that everyone on the call had to love the opportunity to talk to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
If we could only get Harry to understand that he's only as old as he feels ... and we suspect that he's still feeling pretty darn young.
