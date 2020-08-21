Meghan Markle Snaps at Prince Harry Over His Comment About Her Age

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Splash News

Meghan Markle may have turned 39 this year, but she's not old -- and she doesn't even want Prince Harry to say so! In a new video call, Harry said he felt "too old" to be part of a conversation between the younger generation who will change the world for the better ... and Meghan wasted no time setting him right about their age. 

  • As part of a call for the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, Meghan and Harry talked to young people about making a better future. 

    On the call, Harry said: 

    "People and communities are becoming incredibly confused and you can feel that across the world at the moment. I think we all know how good it feels just to be around positivity and optimism, that is what are you doing so keep it up. I love that you are all so well connected as well, this is why the platform was created, to bind you all together. To use that thinking, that awareness, that self-awareness you guys have to be able to make the world a better place."

  • Harry said he wanted to include himself in their group, but he felt too old to do so.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    "I say you but I want to include us," Harry said. "I already feel like I am way too old for this conversation."

    At that point, Meghan said, "Stop. We are not that old!" 

    She has a point, Harry. Meghan is 39, and Harry is 35 -- neither of them are old, so Harry calling them out like that definitely isn't necessary! Come on. What woman wants to be reminded of her age?!

  • Harry and Meghan also mentioned Archie on the call. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
    Splash News

    After Meghan's interjection, Harry went on to remind the kids on the call that "it is true this the world that you guys are going to inherit," and Meghan interrupted again to add, "and Archie." 

    Yep, that's also true! This is the world that Archie will be living in when he's an adult, and it's up to all of us to decide what kind of world he and the other kids like him are left with, no matter how old we are. 

  • We're loving how involved Meghan and Harry have been in conversations like these. 

    Even though they're no longer a part of the royal family, they're still the president and the vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, and they're still fulfilling their duties.

    Also, it's not like they're using their Instagram account anymore, so these video chats and virtual appearances are the only way we really get to find out what they're up to these days -- we miss seeing them!

  • Here's the full call: 

    Meghan and Harry both look amazing (and young, might we add), and we know that everyone on the call had to love the opportunity to talk to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    If we could only get Harry to understand that he's only as old as he feels ... and we suspect that he's still feeling pretty darn young.

