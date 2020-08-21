Meghan Markle Snaps at Prince Harry Over His Comment About Her Age

Harry said he wanted to include himself in their group, but he felt too old to do so.

"I say you but I want to include us," Harry said. "I already feel like I am way too old for this conversation."

At that point, Meghan said, "Stop. We are not that old!"

She has a point, Harry. Meghan is 39, and Harry is 35 -- neither of them are old, so Harry calling them out like that definitely isn't necessary! Come on. What woman wants to be reminded of her age?!