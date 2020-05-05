The Queen's Favorite Royal Lady in the Family Has a Major Leg Up on Kate Middleton

Splash News
Kate Middleton might be one of the most beloved royals, but could someone be taking her place? It sounds as if Sophie Wessex may have a leg up on Kate in a way that she may not be able to compete with, and that could end up giving her an even higher spot in the Queen's heart ... even though Kate's set to become the Queen Consort when Prince William assumes the throne someday.
-
Reportedly, Sophie is Queen Elizabeth's current favorite.
-
Elizabeth is impressed with Sophie's behavior as a mother and wife.
-
-
Supposedly, Elizabeth also finds Sophie's presence "soothing."
-
Kate doesn't seem to be the kind to worry about competition, though.
-
-
We definitely wouldn't be surprised to see more of Sophie in the coming months.
Since Meghan and Harry's exit, Sophie has really stepped up her role in the royal family, and it appears we've been seeing her make more and more royal engagements than ever over the last several months.
This may be the new normal for her, so maybe we'll see her around as a permanent fixture? No matter what position she ends up falling into, we know the Queen must at least appreciate her for that.
Share this Story