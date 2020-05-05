The Queen's Favorite Royal Lady in the Family Has a Major Leg Up on Kate Middleton

According to what a source told Express, Sophie being married for so long without any divorces in her past has endeared her to the Queen ... and Kate, who's only been married since 2011, can't compete with that because she's so much younger.

"She is trusted and relied on by the Queen in a way I couldn't say applied to the Duchess of Cambridge or the Duchess of Cornwall," the source said. "She is like another daughter to Her Majesty, they are that close."

