Princess Eugenie Has Royal Fans Convinced She's Expecting Her First Child

This week, there has been a lot of talking about the possibility of Kate Middleton being pregnant with baby number four, but now royal experts and eagle-eyed fans are wondering if another royal is expecting: Princess Eugenie. After the princess was spotted arriving at Balmoral recently, some are convinced they spot a baby bump. Hmm ...

  • Eugenie, along with husband Jack Brooksbank, was spotted arriving at Balmoral recently. 

    In the photos, Princess Eugenie can be seen wearing black leggings and a green anorak jacket. According to some, it appears that Eugenie is sporting a super small baby bump under said jacket. In one of the photos, Eugenie is also carrying a large orange package near her belly in what could be interpreted as an attempt to hide a baby bump.

  • After a royal fan account posted the photos, royal watchers were quick to weigh in. 

    kate middleton
    hrhkatemiddleton/Twitter

    Many seemed to agree that Princess Eugenie does, in fact, look like she may be trying to hide a baby bump, but the overall sentiment seems to be that nobody wants to get their hopes up.

    "Wouldn't that be wonderful news?" one royal fan wrote, along with a series of fingers crossed emojis. It definitely would be wonderful news.

  • Although we're hopeful, we're a little skeptical, too.

    After all, these pictures are taken from really far away, and Princess Eugenie is wearing a big, baggy jacket and has a box half-covering her. To say we see a baby bump here is a tiny bit of a stretch, but hey, you never know. Typically, in the royal family, there seems to fire whenever there's smoke, so there may be something to these photos. 

  • However! It is worth noting that Princess Eugenie was noticeably absent from a major event recently. 

    The wedding of her sister and best friend, Princess Beatrice. As everyone knows, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are super close, so it was a little strange when Eugenie wasn't in a single photo that was posted of her sister's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi a few weeks ago. Was she trying not to take away the thunder surrounding her sister on her big day?

  • We'd be pretty excited if Eugenie and Jack were expecting.

    It's been a roller coaster of a year for everyone -- the royal family included -- so some happy news would certainly be welcomed. Whether Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first royal baby -- or Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their fourth! -- we've got the champagne chilling and ready to pop when a joyous announcement is made.

