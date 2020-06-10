Princess Eugenie Has Royal Fans Convinced She's Expecting Her First Child

This week, there has been a lot of talking about the possibility of Kate Middleton being pregnant with baby number four, but now royal experts and eagle-eyed fans are wondering if another royal is expecting: Princess Eugenie. After the princess was spotted arriving at Balmoral recently, some are convinced they spot a baby bump. Hmm ...
Eugenie, along with husband Jack Brooksbank, was spotted arriving at Balmoral recently.
In the photos, Princess Eugenie can be seen wearing black leggings and a green anorak jacket. According to some, it appears that Eugenie is sporting a super small baby bump under said jacket. In one of the photos, Eugenie is also carrying a large orange package near her belly in what could be interpreted as an attempt to hide a baby bump.
After a royal fan account posted the photos, royal watchers were quick to weigh in.
Although we're hopeful, we're a little skeptical, too.
After all, these pictures are taken from really far away, and Princess Eugenie is wearing a big, baggy jacket and has a box half-covering her. To say we see a baby bump here is a tiny bit of a stretch, but hey, you never know. Typically, in the royal family, there seems to fire whenever there's smoke, so there may be something to these photos.
However! It is worth noting that Princess Eugenie was noticeably absent from a major event recently.
The wedding of her sister and best friend, Princess Beatrice. As everyone knows, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are super close, so it was a little strange when Eugenie wasn't in a single photo that was posted of her sister's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi a few weeks ago. Was she trying not to take away the thunder surrounding her sister on her big day?
We'd be pretty excited if Eugenie and Jack were expecting.
It's been a roller coaster of a year for everyone -- the royal family included -- so some happy news would certainly be welcomed. Whether Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first royal baby -- or Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their fourth! -- we've got the champagne chilling and ready to pop when a joyous announcement is made.
