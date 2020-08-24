10 Stars Who Had to Speak Out About Their Casting Controversies

Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News



Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News For those who don't know, casting in TV and movies can be a very tricky subject -- especially when it comes to making sure the stories that are being told are being shared accurately with such a wide audience. Unfortunately, a lot of the time, casting isn't always done right. Roles that are meant to be portrayed by people of color are often given to white actors and actresses, and straight actors are known to take on roles that probably should have gone to members of the LGBTQ+ community. It's a bummer, but it happens... way more often than it should.

As expected, there have been a number of casting controversies that have happened in Hollywood -- so big, the actors embroiled in these controversies have been left with no choice but to issue public statements about their roles, hoping that people would understand where they were coming from. While some of them simply expressed their regret after the fact -- like Zoe Saldana -- others decided against taking roles that they got backlash for -- like Kristen Bell. Some even realized their mistake before the backlash set in, to their credit.

Hopefully, these stars have all learned from the errors of their ways -- and other stars have learned not to make the same mistakes in the future. Representation is so important, and above all else, it's important to make sure that those roles are being given to those who can properly offer that kind of representation.