10 Stars Who Had to Speak Out About Their Casting Controversies

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News
For those who don't know, casting in TV and movies can be a very tricky subject -- especially when it comes to making sure the stories that are being told are being shared accurately with such a wide audience. Unfortunately, a lot of the time, casting isn't always done right. Roles that are meant to be portrayed by people of color are often given to white actors and actresses, and straight actors are known to take on roles that probably should have gone to members of the LGBTQ+ community. It's a bummer, but it happens... way more often than it should.
As expected, there have been a number of casting controversies that have happened in Hollywood -- so big, the actors embroiled in these controversies have been left with no choice but to issue public statements about their roles, hoping that people would understand where they were coming from. While some of them simply expressed their regret after the fact -- like Zoe Saldana -- others decided against taking roles that they got backlash for -- like Kristen Bell. Some even realized their mistake before the backlash set in, to their credit.
Hopefully, these stars have all learned from the errors of their ways -- and other stars have learned not to make the same mistakes in the future. Representation is so important, and above all else, it's important to make sure that those roles are being given to those who can properly offer that kind of representation.
-
The Role: Antonio "Tony" Mendez in Argo1
The movie Argo is based on the true story of CIA agent Tony Mendez and his operation to go undercover to rescue Americans from the 1979 hostage crisis in Iran. The movie won a lot of critical acclaim, and despite the fact that Ben Affleck is white, he scored the role to play a character based on a real-life man who was actually Hispanic.
-
The Actor: Ben Affleck2
In a statement to the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors, Ben said:
"I felt very comfortable that if Tony was cool with it, I was cool with it. You know, I obviously went to Tony and sought his approval…was the first thing. And Tony does not have, I don’t know what you would say, a Latin/Spanish accent, of any kind really, and… you know you wouldn’t necessarily select him out of a line of ten people and go 'This guy's Latino.' So I didn’t feel as though I was violating some thing, where, here's this guy who's clearly ethnic in some way ..."
Mendez himself also spoke out, saying, "I don’t think of myself as a Hispanic. I think of myself as a person who grew up in the desert. If I had been in a different family circumstance, I might have felt that way. But, mostly, my family was at odds with each other in a playful way, they weren’t talking about heritage in that regard."
-
-
The Role: Allison Ng in Aloha3
In the 2015 movie Aloha, Emma Stone played Allison Ng, a character who is Hawaiian and Asian. The movie is about a military contractor (Bradley Cooper) who returns to his home state of Hawaii to negotiate land for a space satellite, and Emma's character is a captain he meets and falls in love with during his journey.
-
The Actress: Emma Stone4
Given that Emma is neither Hawaiian nor Asian, her casting was definitely controversial... and it's made her the butt of the joke when the topic of bad casting comes up in Hollywood conversation, leaving Emma no choice but to speak out about it.
"I've learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It's ignited a conversation that's very important," she told News.com.au. "The character was not supposed to look like her background which was a quarter Hawaiian and a quarter Chinese."
-
-
The Role: The Ancient One in Doctor Strange5
The movie Doctor Strange is based on Marvel comics of the same name, and in the comics, the character of the Ancient One is actually portrayed by an Asian man. The Ancient One is Doctor Strange's mentor, and considered the Sorcerer Supreme. Anyone who loves Marvel knows that fans are sticklers for getting casting right, and this caused a huge uproar.
-
The Actress: Tilda Swinton6
Tilda Swinton definitely didn't fit the comic's description of The Ancient One, and when fans were less than impressed with the casting choice, she spoke out to Entertainment Weekly, asking fans to be more open minded. Tilda said:
"Anybody calling for more accurate representation of the diverse world we live in has got me standing right beside them. I think when people see this film, they’re going to see that it comes from a very diverse place, in all sorts of ways. Maybe this misunderstanding around this film has been an opportunity for that voice to be heard, and I’m not against that at all. But I do think that when people see the film, they’ll see that it’s not necessarily a target for that voice."
-
-
The Role: Missy on Big Mouth7
On Netflix's animated series (for adults, of course), Big Mouth, Jenny Slate voices Missy, a biracial character who has a black father and a white mother. She's an awkward teenager who talks a lot, and though she isn't one of the main cast members who appears most often in the series, she's still a pretty loved character among fans of the show.
-
The Actress: Jenny Slate8
As more people have been educating themselves on anti-racist behaviors this year, Jenny came to the decision that, as a white woman, she can no longer voice Missy, sharing the news and her reasoning behind it on Instagram.
"It existed as an example of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing 'Missy,' I was engaging in an act of erasure of Black people," she wrote. "Ending my portrayal of 'Missy' is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions."
-
-
The Role: Playing a Transgender Man9
Though she didn't share too many details about the role, in an interview on Instagram in July, Halle Berry opened up about considering taking on the role of a transgender man in an upcoming project.
"[It's] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she's a woman that transitioned into a man. She's a character in a project I love that I might be doing," she said, adding, "Who this woman was is so interesting to me, and that will probably be my next project, and that will require me cutting all of my hair off."
-
The Actress: Halle Berry10
Not long after the interview, Halle ended up apologizing for her comments and backtracking on her decision to take the role.
"As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories," she said in a tweet. "I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera."
-
-
The Role: Nina Simone in Nina11
In the 2016 movie Nina, Zoe Saldana played the title role of Nina Simone. The biopic was based on the life of the jazz singer and activist, telling the story of her own struggles early on in her career and how she managed to break into the music industry. From the beginning, the fact that this movie was being made was controversial in itself, but Zoe's casting took it to another level.
-
The Actress: Zoe Saldana12
Zoe faced a lot of backlash for darkening her skin and wearing a prosthetic nose to play the role, and she ended up apologizing for ever playing Nina in the first place.
In an interview with Bese on Instagram, she said:
"I should have never played Nina. I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago, which was a different leverage, but it was leverage nonetheless. I should have done everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman. I thought back then that I had the permission [to play her] because I was a Black woman. And I am. But it was Nina Simone. And Nina had a life and she had a journey that should have been -- and should be -- honored to the most specific detail because she was a specifically detailed individual. She deserved better. With that said: I'm sorry. I'm so sorry. I know better today, and I'm never going to do that again."
-
-
The Role: Jules in The Kids Are All Right13
In the 2010 movie The Kids Are All Right, Julianne Moore played Jules, a lesbian and landscaper whose children want to meet their sperm donor. But once he becomes a part of their lives, she begins an affair with him -- cheating on her wife, Nic (Annette Bening), and it sets their family on an emotional roller-coaster.
-
The Actress: Julianne Moore14
Since Julianne is a straight woman, she eventually had misgivings about playing a character who isn't straight, and she has since said that she isn't sure that's a role she would have taken today. While speaking to Variety, she said:
"I've thought about that a lot. Here we were, in this movie about a queer family, and all of the principal actors were straight. I look back and go, 'Ouch. Wow.' I don’t know that we would do that today, I don’t know that we would be comfortable. We need to give real representation to people, but I’m grateful for all of the experiences that I’ve had as an actor because my job is to communicate a universality of experience to the world. The idea that, rather than othering people, we’re saying we’re all the same. Our humanity is shared."
-
-
The Role: Molly Tillerman in Central Park15
In a series developed by her Frozen co-star, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell voiced the character of Molly Tillerman in the AppleTV animated series, Central Park, which is a musical about characters who live in Central Park and take care of the grounds. In the show, Molly is a Black character, while Kristen is (obviously) a white woman.
-
The Actress: Kristen Bell16
Much like Jenny Slate, Kristen also took the opportunity of the recent protests in support of the Black Lives Movement to pull out of her role, with Josh sharing that they will find her a different role to play in the series instead.
On Instagram, Kristen wrote:
"This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion."
-
-
The Role: Major Mira Killian in Ghost in the Shell17
The movie Ghost in The Shell is based on an anime series starring a Japanese woman, Motoko Kusanagi, so that surprised fans when they found out that Scarlett Johansson had scored the lead role in the movie adaptation, playing Major Mira Killian, given the fact that she isn't Japanese. This isn't the only time Scarlett has faced this kind of backlash, either.
-
The Actress: Scarlett Johansson18
During an appearance on Good Morning America, Scarlett attempted to explain her casting, claiming that her character isn't actually Asian.
"I think this character is living a very unique experience in that she has a human brain in an entirely machinate body. She’s essentially identity-less," she said at the time. "I would never attempt to play a person of a different race, obviously. Hopefully, any question that comes up of my casting will be answered by audiences when they see the film."
-
-
The Role: Major Ben Daimio in Hellboy19
In the comic book -- which the flick Hellboy is based on -- Major Ben Daimio is an Asian character who is a superhero brought to Earth from hell. He was raised as a normal kid, but grows up to fight against dark forces, despite the fact that the Nazi occult are who brought him to Earth in the first place. There have been several different adaptations, and Ed Skrein was slated to play the role in one of them.
-
The Actor: Ed Skrein20
Ed ended up turning down the role (which eventually went to Daniel Dae Kim) and shared his decision on Twitter, writing:
"It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the Arts. I feel it is important to honour and respect that. Therefore I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately. It is our responsibility to make moral decisions in difficult times and to give voice to inclusivity."