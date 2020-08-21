15 Celebrities Who Auditioned for a Role & Lost It to Another Star

Some movies and television shows are iconic or popular, not only because of the great story and directing, but because of the actor who took on the roles. For some, it would be challenging to try to imagine anyone else taking on the role. Casting directors take a lot of things into consideration before narrowing down the search for who would be ideal for the character. They have to match the look of the imagined or real character to the actor now -- or how they could morph into the role. When all is said and done, and the part is cast, the whole team has to hope that the decision was right -- which it usually is.
Then, of course, there are the actors who auditioned for the role and didn't get it. It's a reality in show business, where even the most decorated or great-on-paper doesn't end up landing the part they wanted. This happens for many reasons and there's nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about if a good (or a bad) role slipped through their fingers.
Turns out, it happens to even the most A-list actors.
We've found 15 celebrities who auditioned for a role in a TV show or a movie and ultimately lost it to another star.
-
Scarlett Johansson Lost 'Jumanji' to Kirsten Dunst1
The movie Jumanji from 1995, starring Robin Williams, is one that Scarlett Johansson was hoping to land, according to a Vanity Fair article. The 11-year-old Scarlett sent in an audition tape to play the role of Judy Shepherd, one of the main characters. Ultimately, the role went to Kirsten Dunst, who was 13 years old at the time.
-
Harrison Ford Beat Out Kurt Russell for 'Star Wars'2
One of the biggest film franchises of all time, it would be weird to imagine anyone else in Star Wars, but that could have been the case. We all know Harrison Ford as the iconic Han Solo, but the role could have gone to another star: Kurt Russell.
In an interview with USA Today, in 2017, Kurt said, "I was actually in the final running, but I needed to give an answer to ABC to do a Western show. I asked George [Lucas], 'Do you think you're going to use me?' He said, 'I don't know if I'm going to put you with him, or him, or those two guys'... I gotta go to work, so I do the Western."
-
-
Taylor Momsen Snagged 'Gossip Girl' From Lily Collins3
The show Gossip Girl made huge stars out of its cast (hello, Blake Lively!), and so it's no surprise to hear that the characters in the show could have ended up being played by someone else. It turns out, Lily Collins auditioned to play the role of Jenny Humphrey.
In 2016, Lily told Glamour, "I remember the screen test for Gossip Girl was on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank. I was about 17 or 18 at the time. I remember driving onto the lot and going, 'Oh my God. This is surreal.'"
-
Jennifer Lawrence Vied for Blake Lively's Role on 'Gossip Girl'4
Hollywood actors also try to land parts in a TV series, hoping it becomes a hit and helps catapult them into a huge name, and the show Gossip Girl did that for its main cast. Turns out, Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for that show as well, looking to nab the part of Serena van der Woodsen. She would have killed it, she's an amazing actor, but man, it's strange to think of anyone other than Blake Lively taking that role.
-
-
Jessica Alba Was Almost in 'Get Smart'5
The movie Get Smart is a comedy about a spy working for the CONTROL agency, and a female spy named Agent 99, played by Anne Hathaway, who was cast alongside comedy king, Steve Carell. The role played by Anne could have gone another direction, with Backstage magazine revealing an audition tape by Jessica Alba for the role that Anne had: Agent 99.
-
Tiffani Thiessen Wanted Jennifer Aniston's Role on 'Friends'6
The cast of Friends are all major names, and there's no question that the show, which was on air for 10 full seasons, is why they're so successful now. We have a hard time imagining anyone else playing the roles of the Friends group, but the cast could have been totally different.
According to a 2018 interview on Nikki Glaser's SiriusXM radio show with Tiffani Thiessen, she auditioned for the role of Rachael Green on Friends, but was told she was too young for the part. Eventually, as we all know, the part went to Jennifer Aniston.
-
-
Britney Spears Auditioned for Rachel McAdams' Role in 'The Notebook'7
One of the most romantic movies based on the novel by the same name, The Notebook was so successful because of the chemistry between the two main characters, Allie and Noah, played by Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gossling. Turns out, the queen of pop, Britney Spears, had auditioned for the role and ultimately lost out to Rachel. It would be strange to think of anyone else taking on the role of Allie.
-
Reese Witherspoon Also Went for 'The Notebook' Role8
It turns out the role of Allie in The Notebook, playing opposite of Ryan, was a popular one because, Britney Spears wasn't the only one who lost out on the part. There were several leading ladies who all look like they could play the part who lost out, including Reese Witherspoon.
Two other ladies who lost out to the role were Jessica Simpson and Jessica Biel.
-
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wanted to Be Bella in 'Twilight'9
Oh could anyone imagine someone playing the role of Bella in Twilight, opposite her lover Edward (Robert Patterson) other than Kristin Stewart? On the quest to find the right actor to play the teenager turned vampire part, Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for the role, too.
"I didn't know what it was," Jennifer said in an interview with Us Weekly in 2018. "You just get like five pages [at the audition] and they're like, 'Act monkey.' And when it came out I was like, 'Hot damn. Whoa.'"
-
Matthew McConaughey Thought 'Titanic' Was His10
Matthew McConaughey is an incredible actor, and he's had some amazing roles in his career so far, but could we imagine him as the lead in Titanic? No, it would be strange to have anyone other than Leonardo DiCaprio as the leading role, but Matthew did audition for it -- and he thought it went well.
"The audition went really well. Well enough where, when I was left, I was being slapped on the back ... well enough where you go outside and call your agent and say 'Oh, I nailed it," Matthew said in a 2019 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. He may have done well, but Leo must have just nudged him out.
-
-
Freddie Prinze Jr. Wanted Tobey McGuire's Role in 'Spider-Man'11
We love Freddie, and he's the king of teen films of our era, but he could have landed the role of Spider-Man if Tobey McGuire didn't beat him out. In a 2019 episode of his podcast, Prinze and the Wolf, Freddie talked about auditioning for the 2000s version of Spider-Man. During the audition, he was asked by the director why he loves the superhero, and he kicked himself for the answer.
"I go into this whole like universe of what my favorite parts of 'Spider-Man' were, and I foolishly bring up the alien symbiote, which is Venom, right," he said. "When I left I literally was like 'You just talked about Venom instead of Spider-Man for 25 minutes you stupid a--hole,' and I drove home so upset and angry."
-
Angelina Jolie as Cher in 'Clueless'? As If!12
As if! Could we imagine anyone else playing the adorable Cher Horowitz than Alicia Silverstone? No, not at all, but the role could have gone to Angelina Jolie of all people. In honor of the movie's 20th anniversary in 2015, Vanity Fair shared that several A-listers auditioned for the lead role, including Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
It's really hard to imagine anyone else in that role.
-
-
Hank Azaria Auditioned for Matt LeBlanc's Role on 'Friends' ... Twice13
The group in the long-running TV show Friends is what made the series so successful, and even just one wrong casting move, and it may not have been one of the most popular shows of our time. We're not sure how long the casting was for looking for the best group of six, but Hank Azaria auditioned for the role of Joey Tribbiani that ultimately went to Matt LeBlanc.
Hank even auditioned for that role twice. Yep.
-
Lucy Hale in 'Fifty Shades of Grey' to Dakota Johnson14
There were so many rumors when it was announced that a studio was going to make a full-length movie of Fifty Shades of Grey. Everyone was buzzing, wondering who was going to be cast in the lead roles. There were a lot of opinions floating around, and many people had rumored to audition for the roles. The lead of Anastasia Steele, in the end, went to Dakota Johnson, but Lucy Hale from Pretty Little Liars auditioned for the role.
"I obviously didn't get the part," Lucy told the Associated Press. "But it was good for me because it scared the crap out of me to do an audition [like that]."
-
-
Joey Potter Could Have Been Selma Blair15
Dawson's Creek was the show that all teenagers watched in 1998, and for the six seasons the show was on the air. The group was what made the show what it was, and every main character was just so right for the roles the actors were assigned. We love Katie Holmes as Joey Potter in the show, but it could have been played by Selma Blair. It sounds like the part was all but hers, until Katie sent in her audition tape.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2018, creator Kevin Williamson said, "I really loved Selma until, of course, I got the infamous videotape from the basement of the Holmes family in Toledo, Ohio. And when that video showed up, it changed my whole life."