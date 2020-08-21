19 Royals Who Reportedly Have a Secret Child

Image: Splash News



Splash News When it comes to scandals and controversies in the royal family, things can get pretty sticky -- especially when these scandals have to do with affairs. Over the years (and by years, we mean actual centuries), there have been a lot of secret relationships and flings going on behind the scenes that may have resulted in children being born ... as much as the royal in question may not have wanted anyone to find out about it. Some of them didn't actually discover that child's existence until many, many years later themselves, which is wild to think about.

Believe it or not, there are more than a few royals who have reportedly had secret children. Some of these reports -- like one involving Prince Charles -- are based in claims that haven't exactly been substantiated by a DNA test, whereas others are rumors from history books about men who lived centuries ago. Others have actually been confirmed, and it's really interesting to see how differently certain royals have handled it when life and their former flames have thrown them this unexpected curveball.

Read on for all the royals who may have been hiding a pretty big secret in their families. Though most of the royals on this list are long gone, some of them are still alive and coping with their family's surprise in the best way they can.

We may never know the truth about all of the situations on this list, but it's definitely interesting to think about what could be going on beyond the palace walls that we have no idea about.