Joy-Anna Duggar Celebrates Her Rainbow Baby's Due Date With a 'Happy' Photo

Joy-Anna Duggar is about to become a mom all over again any minute -- and we have the photo to prove it! On Wednesday, Joy celebrated her due date of August 19 by sharing a brand new bump photo on Instagram, featuring her son, Gideon, who's about to become a big brother for the first time. Talk about exciting!
-
In the photo, Joy's holding Gideon, who's perched on her bump.
Joy looks so perfectly content here. We know she's been waiting for this little lady's arrival for a long time, and she must be so thrilled the time is almost here.
"Happy due date, baby!" she wrote. "We are just here impatiently awaiting your arrival! Meanwhile, your brother thinks my bump makes the perfect chair!"
Too cute.
-
Joy's been all about the pregnancy updates lately.
In fact, less than a week ago, she was posting about how she was still pregnant and waiting for baby to come while taking walks in the park with Gideon and Austin. Over the last couple of days, fans have been speculating that Joy was already in labor ... but obviously, those theories weren't true or we wouldn't have gotten to see such an adorable due date photo.
-
-
It seems like everything at home is ready for baby.
Joy's been all over the baby prep, but with being a mom to a busy toddler this time around, there's no way around getting things ready early if she actually wanted to get them done before she has a toddler and a newborn to worry about. She even showed off the nursery that Gideon and his little sis will share when she is old enough to sleep in her own room -- so precious.
-
In her spare time, Joy just keeps reminding her followers that her baby hasn't arrived yet.
Case in point: this selfie with Gideon. In the caption she shared they were still waiting for the newest arrival to show up, but in the meantime, she was enjoying hanging out with her kid in his final weeks and days of being an only child -- definitely a great way to spend the time!
She can't get this time back with just Gideon, after all ... and we can't imagine how many people must be asking her if she's in labor yet.
-
-
Whenever baby girl decides to come, we're sending Joy all the positive vibes.
We hope she has a healthy birth and recovery -- and that she shares a thousand photos of her new baby girl, because we can't wait to see her. We need to know if she looks more like her mom or her dad (though we have a feeling she's going to be a mini-Joy -- Duggar girls scoop up all their moms' good looks). Good luck, Joy!
