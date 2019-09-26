Princess Beatrice's Luxury Honeymoon Turned Into a Royal Nightmare

Splash News
Princess Beatrice may be living happily ever after with new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but so far, it sounds like they're off to a bit of a rough start. Right after their low-key wedding last month, the couple headed out for a little trip before their larger vacation they have planned ... but now, it sounds like there's a chance that Beatrice's honeymoon may have turned into a total disaster.
Beatrice and Edoardo headed to the South of France after their wedding.
Though we've heard rumblings that they've planned a more luxe honeymoon for later this month, their mini-moon consisted of a road trip and a chance to catch their breath and relax after the stress of a wedding (not to mention the stress of having to postpone that wedding and then reschedule due to circumstances beyond their control).
New quarantine guidelines may have put a wrench in their plans, though.
As Express reported, they were allowing travel from England to France without any quarantine requirements, but that rule changed following an outbreak in France that happened while Beatrice and Edo were on their trip ... meaning that people were in a mad rush to travel home before the deadline, which came with a two-week quarantine requirement.
If Beatrice and Edoardo didn't get home before August 15, they'd have to quarantine for 14 days.
That means they wouldn't be able to leave their home or see anyone outside of their household for two weeks, which is a bummer -- and something that most of us have experienced to some degree over the past several months. Not exactly the way newlyweds want to celebrate their new marriage after the honeymoon, that's for sure!
There are rumors that Edoardo and Beatrice are still in France.
They haven't been seen back in the United Kingdom since they were spotted packing up the car and leaving for their trip, so it's possible that they weren't able to make it back from France in time and could be stuck there ... which is obviously disappointing, especially if it ends up meaning they miss out on things they had planned back at home after they already had to change their wedding plans so many times.
Fingers crossed everything works out for these two.
This year has been absolutely bananas for all kinds of people -- and not just the royals.
Edo and Beatrice picked a heck of a year to get married, but all that matters in the end is that they're spending the rest of their lives together. Even if they're stuck somewhere quarantining, at least they have each other. That's what really matters, right?
