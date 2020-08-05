Kate Middleton's Body Language Reveals 'Sad' Truth About the Royal Family

Splash News
We've heard a lot about what body language can tell us about the royal family, and this latest intel on Kate Middleton is actually kind of a bummer. It seems Kate's body language reveals there's a "dramatic sadness" among the royals, and honestly? It's kind of relatable, with everything going on in the world now.
Though Kate's usually smiling, she's been looking a bit more thoughtful at recent appearances.
According to what body language expert Judi James tells Express, it's because Kate's feeling the pressure of taking on extra work these days and everything around her being so heavy all the time.
"In between her smiles and laughter there have also been quite dramatic glimpses of a sadder and more thoughtful-looking facial expression from Kate," James said. "This might be a sign of the added pressure she's now under in terms of working flat out."
However, that doesn't mean Kate is unhappy in a larger sense.
In general, Kate is happier and more relaxed at royal engagements.
We can't blame Kate if she's feeling a little down now and then, though.
Hopefully, there is plenty of happiness in Kate's future.
