Kate Middleton's Body Language Reveals 'Sad' Truth About the Royal Family

Splash News
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Splash News

We've heard a lot about what body language can tell us about the royal family, and this latest intel on Kate Middleton is actually kind of a bummer. It seems Kate's body language reveals there's a "dramatic sadness" among the royals, and honestly? It's kind of relatable, with everything going on in the world now. 

  • Though Kate's usually smiling, she's been looking a bit more thoughtful at recent appearances. 

    According to what body language expert Judi James tells Express, it's because Kate's feeling the pressure of taking on extra work these days and everything around her being so heavy all the time. 

    "In between her smiles and laughter there have also been quite dramatic glimpses of a sadder and more thoughtful-looking facial expression from Kate," James said. "This might be a sign of the added pressure she's now under in terms of working flat out."

  • However, that doesn't mean Kate is unhappy in a larger sense. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    In fact, James believes Kate's feeling the opposite -- she's loving that Queen Elizabeth is trusting her more with royal engagements, even if it means a bigger workload. 

    "She seems happier to acknowledge that she is popular in her own right now and that she has earned the respect and possibly admiration of the queen too," James added.

  • In general, Kate is happier and more relaxed at royal engagements. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    She's always laughing, and she seems so happy to be at these events with Prince William, which is great to see, knowing how uncomfortable she seemed in the beginning when she was still getting used to being a public figure.

    "Kate is often being seen trying to make her husband laugh in public and indulging in more frequent bouts of actual laughter herself when she is making royal visits," James said.

  • We can't blame Kate if she's feeling a little down now and then, though.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    This year has been a true roller coaster for just about all of us. We've all had our lives and our routines shaken up, including Kate, who's had to pivot to having her kids at home full time, working from home and doing video conferences more often, and even moved houses to maximize her chances of staying healthy. On top of everything else, it's a lot to handle, especially with the world watching.

  • Hopefully, there is plenty of happiness in Kate's future. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    After all, she is the Duchess of Cambridge, and she has an awesome husband, three adorable kids, and she lives in a palace -- not to mention that closet full of beautiful clothes she's working with (and that great hair). 

    Hang in there, Kate. We're rooting for you ... and we're all hoping 2021 will be a better year for everyone.

royals kate middleton

