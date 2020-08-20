15 Signs Kate Middleton Has Too Much on Her Shoulders

Image: Splash News



Splash News There has never not been a lot on Kate Middleton's shoulders since she became a royal, but these days, it seems like her workload just won't let up. First, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals and heaped lots of extra work on the remaining royals. Then, the world hit a health snag that required a lot more work from Kate, as both a royal and a parent. She's been running on overdrive ever since. Despite what surely must be an uncomfortable amount of responsibilities, if she's struggling, she rarely shows it. Kate has always been great at smiling for the cameras and dealing with her personal stuff out of the limelight.

... but not even a princess can keep that facade up 100% of the time. Recently, there have been some signs that Kate is stretched a little too thin. That's a lot of pressure, and if Kate was cracking under it, we could hardly blame her. Just look at everything she's taken on this year.

We cannot imagine that comes with being a royal -- and a royal mom on top of that -- but it looks like Kate Middleton has been taking things in stride to the best of her ability, though it has got to be hard. A royal insider told People magazine that everyone is watching the princess' behavior closely. "I think the pressure is more about her public image, making sure she is wearing the right brands, showing the kids in less expensive clothing, especially right now. Small details, but they matter," the source claimed.

Here are 15 times Kate looked like she had the weight of the world on her shoulders.