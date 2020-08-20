Meghan Markle Took One Last 'Swipe' at Royal Family Before Stepping Down

You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that Meghan Markle didn't have an easy go in the royal family. In a matter of a few months, we saw her go from vivacious, spunky, outspoken woman to a person who didn't even like leaving her house because the paparazzi was constantly ready to pounce -- and the media was constantly ready to write something negative about the Duchess of Sussex. All of this said, in the end, sounds like Meghan got the last laugh

  • Meghan felt the royal family "clipped her wings."

    Royal expert Russel Myers recently spoke to Express about Meghan's transition into the royal family. "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were told they had to be brought within the confines of the Buckingham Palace machine," Myers said. "That is when they realized that their wings were being clipped. This meant they weren't actually going to realize the stardom they had set themselves up to be."

  • Meghan's "clipped wings" were also a byproduct of the royal family's mantra.

    Regardless of what's written about them, the monarchy has a habit of not responding -- "never complain, never explain" the saying goes. Understandably, this was frustrating for Meghan, who was constantly being gossiped about. 

    According to Express, royal biographer Andrew Morton thinks the new book about her and Prince Harry, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family, was Meghan's chance to get out her side of the story.  

    "This book is basically trying to explain how Meghan approached the royal family and how she was dismayed at the easy criticism of everything she tried to do," Morton said. "She has been frustrated by the fact that she has not been able to give her side of the story. She has been frustrated that all sorts of stories have come out about her and she has not been able to answer back."

  • Ultimately, though, it sounds like Meghan knew she didn't do anything wrong. 

    It wasn't that Meghan wasn't willing to make sacrifices for the royal family, it was more that ... she couldn't seem to do anything right -- and that was unfortunate. One of the passages in Finding Freedom says: "Staff who had been with the couple from day one were mourning the end of what was supposed to be a happy story: two people fall in love, get married, have a baby, serve the queen, the end."

    It didn't work out that way, though, and before she left the UK, Meghan reportedly said to Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie: "It didn't have to be this way." In other words: If the royal family and the press just would have budged a little, everyone could've been happy. 

  • Scobie also says that Meghan is completely different from how she's been portrayed in the media -- and people who know her understand that. 

    "I think the really unique situation that we found ourselves in was that a lot of the people close to Harry and Meghan -- friends and people that they've worked with in the past and present -- often felt that the characters being developed on the pages of the British tabloids were very different to the people that they knew," Scobie said in an interview. 

  • If, like Meghan, the royal family was willing to bend a little bit, Scobie agrees with Meghan's sentiment of thinking things could've been different. 

    "I think the problems really came from the opinions and views of the old guard who found Meghan's way of doing things perhaps a little brash or a bit too different from a very traditional institution," Scobie said during an interview. "And maybe that came across as a lack of respect for that tradition -- I have heard that in commentary over the years. But unfortunately, it does come down to a sort of culture clash and maybe a tinge of xenophobia." 

