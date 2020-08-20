Meghan Markle Took One Last 'Swipe' at Royal Family Before Stepping Down

Splash News
You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that Meghan Markle didn't have an easy go in the royal family. In a matter of a few months, we saw her go from vivacious, spunky, outspoken woman to a person who didn't even like leaving her house because the paparazzi was constantly ready to pounce -- and the media was constantly ready to write something negative about the Duchess of Sussex. All of this said, in the end, sounds like Meghan got the last laugh.
Meghan felt the royal family "clipped her wings."
Meghan's "clipped wings" were also a byproduct of the royal family's mantra.
Ultimately, though, it sounds like Meghan knew she didn't do anything wrong.
Scobie also says that Meghan is completely different from how she's been portrayed in the media -- and people who know her understand that.
If, like Meghan, the royal family was willing to bend a little bit, Scobie agrees with Meghan's sentiment of thinking things could've been different.
