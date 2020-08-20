Meghan Markle Took One Last 'Swipe' at Royal Family Before Stepping Down

Regardless of what's written about them, the monarchy has a habit of not responding -- "never complain, never explain" the saying goes. Understandably, this was frustrating for Meghan, who was constantly being gossiped about.

According to Express, royal biographer Andrew Morton thinks the new book about her and Prince Harry, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family, was Meghan's chance to get out her side of the story.

"This book is basically trying to explain how Meghan approached the royal family and how she was dismayed at the easy criticism of everything she tried to do," Morton said. "She has been frustrated by the fact that she has not been able to give her side of the story. She has been frustrated that all sorts of stories have come out about her and she has not been able to answer back."