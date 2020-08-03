Kendra & Joseph Duggar Reveal Baby #3 Is on the Way With Adorable Family Pics

The Duggar family is about to get even bigger, because Jim Bob and Michelle are about to welcome grandchild number 20! This week, Joseph and Kendra Duggar announced they're expecting their third child, less than 10 months after welcoming their second into the world. It sounds like these two are about to have their hands seriously full!
Joseph and Kendra shared the good news Wednesday on Instagram.
Their pregnancy announcement photos are too perfect, too. They featured kids Garrett, 2, and Addison, 9 months, sharing that the "tie-breaker" who would decide if boys outnumbered girls in their family would be arriving in February 2021.
"We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison's reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life size baby doll," read their caption. "Life is full of surprises and we're thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!"
The Duggar family's Instagram account also posted about the good news.
"Have you heard?? There’s a new Baby Duggar on the way!!" the post reads. "We are so happy for Joseph and Kendra!"
This news is so exciting! Having three kids who are 3 and younger is definitely going to be a challenge, but considering that Joe and Kendra both came from pretty big families, we don't doubt that they're well-prepared to handle it.
It wasn't too long ago that we were watching Kendra give birth to Addison.
On an episode of Counting On that aired earlier this month, Kendra shared her painful birth experience as her second child made her way into the world ... and it definitely seemed like a roller coaster of emotions for her. But even though it was difficult, she made it through, and we're sure she's going to do the same when it's baby #3's turn to be born.
She's a strong mama!
Garrett and Addison are going to be adorable big siblings.
So far, they already make a pretty cute pair. (Come on -- just look at these smiling faces!) They might still be young, but being close in age with their siblings definitely isn't a bad thing. They've got built-in best friends for life -- which we're sure they'll appreciate even more once they're older -- and can lean on each other the way Joe and Kendra do with their families.
Congrats to this happy couple!
We're so excited for Joe and Kendra (and the rest of their family) and can't wait to follow along with Kendra's latest pregnancy journey. At this rate, she could end up having an even bigger family than the Duggars did -- and that would definitely be worthy of another reality show.
Could Joe and Kendra end up being the next Jim Bob and Michelle? So far, they're on the right track.
