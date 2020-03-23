Critics Pounce on Jessa Duggar for Letting Kids 'Eat Slugs'

The Duggars get criticized for all sorts of things, but this certainly is a new one! Recently, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald shared a video on their YouTube channel that featured their boys, Henry and Spurgeon, out hunting for bugs and slimy creatures in the backyard. Despite the whole thing being sort of a fun, kiddie version of Man vs. Wild, there were some critics that took issue with the activity.
A few days ago, Jessa and Ben played a little trick on their sons.
Apparently, both Henry and Spurgeon are big Bear Grylls fans and love watching Man vs. Wild. So, in an effort to indulge their kids, Ben and Jessa took them on an adventure in their yard, where they encountered a few snails and slugs.
At the end of their excursion, though, Ben pretended to eat insects -- a la Grylls -- when in actuality, it was just a gummy worm covered in cocoa powder.
Jessa posted part of the video on Instagram -- and followers were quick to pounce.
Duggar fans were also taken aback by another aspect of the video -- Ben.
As many Duggar fans know, Ben Seewald is a well-known germaphobe, so eating anything -- including gummy candy -- off the floor is pretty out of character for him.
"I am SHOCKED that germaphobe Ben was okay with even the suggestion eating raw bugs," one fan wrote, and another commented: "I have to laugh, after seeing how paranoid Ben was about eating a watermelon from the grocery store floor and now he's eating grubs!"
Jessa and Ben's parenting style isn't for everyone.
Then again, is anyone's parenting style for everyone? Regardless of whether people agree with everything Ben and Jessa do and believe -- including their religious beliefs -- it's impossible to deny the fact that they love their kids, Henry, Spurgeon, and Ivy, and prioritize their family over everything else.
In other words: Eating candy off the ground may not be everyone's cup of tea, but Jessa and Ben are having fun with their kids.
At the end of the day, there will always be critics when it comes to the Duggars.
But from the looks of things, Ben and Jessa aren't letting the noise get to them too much. They're spending time together as a family, enjoying activities outside, and getting a few laughs out of things along the way. Again, their parenting may not be for everyone, but if you ask us, they seem to be doing pretty OK as a family. Who are we to judge?
