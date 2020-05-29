Jinger Duggar Opens Up About the 'Difficulty' of Losing a Baby After Telling Her Family

In May, Jinger and Jeremy shared the happy news that they were expecting.

Sadly, though, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Jinger also shared that the news was bittersweet.

"The overwhelming feelings of joy and anticipation that I'm feeling today are a sharp reminder of the overwhelming feelings of sadness and loss I felt last November," Jinger wrote in her post. "On a Monday evening, Jer and I were rejoicing with our families as we announced that I was pregnant. Yet, in God's perfect timing, it was the next morning that I awoke knowing something wasn't right."

She added: "Within moments I knew that I'd lost the baby. Tears filled my eyes, sadness cloaked my soul. Having just lost my grandmother months before, the news of new life was like spring lilies blossoming after a dark, cold winter. And in a moment, that life was gone."