Jinger Duggar Opens Up About the 'Difficulty' of Losing a Baby After Telling Her Family

When it comes to their life as a family, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are an open book -- and now they're getting even more real. Recently, when Jinger shared that she was pregnant with her second child, she also revealed that it was particularly special because, before this pregnancy, she suffered a miscarriage. In a new Counting On clip, Jinger shared more details about her miscarriage -- and they're heartbreaking.
In May, Jinger and Jeremy shared the happy news that they were expecting.
Sadly, though, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Jinger also shared that the news was bittersweet.
"The overwhelming feelings of joy and anticipation that I'm feeling today are a sharp reminder of the overwhelming feelings of sadness and loss I felt last November," Jinger wrote in her post. "On a Monday evening, Jer and I were rejoicing with our families as we announced that I was pregnant. Yet, in God's perfect timing, it was the next morning that I awoke knowing something wasn't right."
She added: "Within moments I knew that I'd lost the baby. Tears filled my eyes, sadness cloaked my soul. Having just lost my grandmother months before, the news of new life was like spring lilies blossoming after a dark, cold winter. And in a moment, that life was gone."
Jinger is sharing more details on 'Counting On.'
In a clip for an upcoming show, Jinger revealed just how devastating everything was. "Recently we had announced to my family the news that we were expecting," she said. "That night, I started having some concerning signs. During the middle of the night I started waking up and having more and more spotting and it was not normal."
She added: "We went in and they tried to check for a heartbeat, but they couldn't find one. They did an ultrasound and said that we had lost the baby."
How heartbreaking.
Obviously, the timing made things even harder.
"It was very difficult for us, the timing," Jeremy added in the clip. "It was sudden, and we had just announced to our family and it hit us hard."
Definitely not ideal timing. Once you share the happy news of being pregnant, it makes everything so much more real -- including a miscarriage. It sounds as if Jinger and Jeremy were in a really tough spot.
Thankfully, Jinger had Jeremy -- along with one of her sisters.
In an interview with Us Weekly in July, Jinger revealed that she leaned on her sister Joy-Anna -- who suffered a stillbirth in 2019.
"I talked to Joy a lot in that time," Jinger said. "We grew closer. We were already close, but that relationship even deepened all the more having been through the same thing. [It] was very difficult, but I was grateful for Joy to be able to talk to her."
And happily, both sisters are pregnant again now!
Jinger is more than halfway there!
Although she had some hard times, Jinger is full of joy these days. In early July, she shared a 20-week baby bump photo, and since then she's been posting happy updates.
"There are few things sweeter than feeling those sweet kicks from baby girl," she wrote alongside a photo a few weeks ago. "God has been so kind in giving us such this precious little one, and I am reminded each day not to take anything for granted. I cannot wait hold her in my arms in just 4 months!"
So exciting! Glad to see Jinger -- and Joy -- both will have happy endings!
