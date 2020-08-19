Queen Elizabeth 'Couldn't Stand' the Idea of Meghan & Harry 'Eclipsing' Will & Kate

Splash News
More and more behind-the-scenes intel about what things were like during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's time as working royals continues to come out, and this one doesn't necessarily paint the royal family in the best like. It appears that Queen Elizabeth may have been upset Meghan and Harry got all the attention instead of Kate Middleton and Prince William, who were supposed to have the spotlight. Uh oh.
-
According to royal experts, The Firm didn't want Meghan and Harry stealing Will and Kate's thunder the way they did.
-
Despite that, Meghan and Harry may have felt like they were being held back.
-
-
It's likely true that Meghan and Harry knew that to do what they wanted, they had to leave.
-
It seems a little silly to think anyone could steal Will and Kate's spotlight.
-
-
There's enough room in the sun for everyone in the family.
Share this Story