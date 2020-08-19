Queen Elizabeth 'Couldn't Stand' the Idea of Meghan & Harry 'Eclipsing' Will & Kate

More and more behind-the-scenes intel about what things were like during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's time as working royals continues to come out, and this one doesn't necessarily paint the royal family in the best like. It appears that Queen Elizabeth may have been upset Meghan and Harry got all the attention instead of Kate Middleton and Prince William, who were supposed to have the spotlight. Uh oh.

  • According to royal experts, The Firm didn't want Meghan and Harry stealing Will and Kate's thunder the way they did. 

    In a new documentary, Meghan: The New Revelations, experts Russell Myers and Afua Adom said Queen Elizabeth was worried that Meghan and Harry could potentially become more popular than Will and Kate, who were supposed to be the "golden couple" of the family.

    "I think they were particularly worried about William and Kate, that they might become more popular than them," Adom said. "I think they just couldn't stand the idea of that. They couldn't stand the idea of this young modern couple, half of which is African American, potentially being more popular than William and Kate who were their golden couple."

    In a word: yikes.

  • Despite that, Meghan and Harry may have felt like they were being held back.

    "When they were told that they had to be brought into the confines of the Buckingham Palace machine I think that is when they realized their wings were being clipped and they weren't going to realize the stardom that they had set themselves up to be," Myers said. 

    The royal family definitely placed limitations on them, and now, that's not something they ever have to worry about. 

  • It's likely true that Meghan and Harry knew that to do what they wanted, they had to leave.

    After all, they've admitted as much in sharing that they want to be free to live with more privacy and work on their own projects outside of a life filled with royal engagements and obligations -- and none of that necessarily has anything to do with their star potential. For as many rumors as there have been about Harry and Meghan's thirst for fame, we haven't seen much evidence of it since their big move. 

  • It seems a little silly to think anyone could steal Will and Kate's spotlight.

    Just look at these two: They're gorgeous, they're charismatic, and they've been two of the most beloved royals ever for as long as they've been together, even before their 2011 wedding. No matter what Harry's up to, it's hard to imagine a day where Will and Kate are ever getting any less love than they do now -- especially because Will is going to be king someday.

  • There's enough room in the sun for everyone in the family. 

    Besides, now this problem isn't really something they have to worry about. Will and Kate are still in the UK on the royal track, whereas Harry and Meghan are living on another continent entirely, planning a totally different future for themselves. Surely, there's enough room for all of them to shine ... and for Elizabeth to be proud of both of her grandsons.

