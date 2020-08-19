Queen Elizabeth 'Couldn't Stand' the Idea of Meghan & Harry 'Eclipsing' Will & Kate

According to royal experts, The Firm didn't want Meghan and Harry stealing Will and Kate's thunder the way they did.

In a new documentary, Meghan: The New Revelations, experts Russell Myers and Afua Adom said Queen Elizabeth was worried that Meghan and Harry could potentially become more popular than Will and Kate, who were supposed to be the "golden couple" of the family.

"I think they were particularly worried about William and Kate, that they might become more popular than them," Adom said. "I think they just couldn't stand the idea of that. They couldn't stand the idea of this young modern couple, half of which is African American, potentially being more popular than William and Kate who were their golden couple."

In a word: yikes.