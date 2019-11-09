Royal Source Breaks Silence Amid Reports Prince Harry Cursed Out Queen Elizabeth

Splash News
We've long heard that the months preceding and succeeding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from royal duties were ugly in the royal family, but we generally thought said ugliness was mainly between the Cambridges and the Sussexes. However! A recent report claims Prince Harry got more than a little testy with Queen Elizabeth during a heated argument about Meghan Markle.
Earlier on this week, it was reported that Harry swore at his grandmother during a pre-wedding argument.
Apparently, though, it wasn't in anger at her, but instead Meghan Markle's dressmaker -- and the Queen's friend -- Angela Kelly.
As the story goes, Meghan was trying to arrange for a trial run before her wedding, as many brides do, with her hair, dress, and tiara. But for whatever reason, Kelly was constantly missing and impossible to pin down. After a number of attempts to get in touch with Kelly, Harry brought out the big guns: a phone call to the Queen.
After losing his cool, Harry reportedly let an h-bomb drop to his granny.
According to Scobie, this scenario is what likely gave way to another narrative created around Harry and Meghan.
"We can see kind of see now where this 'what Meghan wants, Meghan gets' narrative came from," Scobie noted. "Harry felt that there were those within the institution that would stop at nothing to at the very least to make Meghan’s life difficult. Meghan didn’t get to try the tiara on again until a few days before the wedding."
However, sources are denying Harry ever said anything of the sort to the Queen.
And we have to be honest here, it is a little hard to envision something like that occurring. Speaking to the Telegraph, a royal source revealed that the insinuation that Harry "yelled" at his grandmother was "totally untrue."
The insider said "The suggestion the duke 'yelled' at his grandmother is totally untrue, and completely ridiculous, as is the suggestion that he said 'what the hell.'"
It's worth noting that this is the first time a source on behalf of Harry and Meghan refuted anything Scobie has said so far.
Again, the idea of Harry losing it on Queen Elizabeth is pretty hard to wrap our heads around.
She may be his grandmother -- and he may be a bit of a hothead -- but she's still the Queen of England, for crying out loud.
Although we certainly don't think Scobie or his co-author, Carolyn Durand, made up things about the royal family for their book, this little back-and-forth is certainly proof that everything is always up for interpretation.
