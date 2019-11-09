Royal Source Breaks Silence Amid Reports Prince Harry Cursed Out Queen Elizabeth

"The drama took place ... when Meghan wanted to try that tiara on with her hair stylist, because there is a lot of tech that goes into this," Omid Scobie author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, recently said in an interview. "They had to do an experiment with that before the wedding day. The hairstylist came in from overseas, there was an appointment at Buckingham Palace, but nobody [meaning Kelly] was there."

Scobie continued: "It got to the point where staff around Harry and Meghan were tearing their hair out because the wedding was a couple of weeks away, months had passed at this point. Harry had to intervene. He called his grandmother and said, 'I don't know what the hell is going on, but this woman needs to make this work for my future wife.'"

