Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Breaking Royal Rules When It Comes to Their Kids

Since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, Prince William and Kate Middleton haven't exactly been painted in the best light. Much of the book seems to focus on how the Cambridges didn't make Meghan feel welcomed when she started dating Prince Harry. However, a newly released tidbit from the book about William and Kate's parenting makes them seem pretty dang great.
They may be the future king and queen, but above all, William and Kate are super hands-on, super modern parents.
According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Prince William and Kate Middleton have a very "equal partnership" in general, but particularly when it comes to their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. This, it's worth noting, is reportedly very different from how both Prince Philip and Prince Charles approached parenting.
According to Scobie and Durand, William is basically involved in everything when it comes to his kids.
Prince William is "involved in every aspect of raising his three children -- including school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework," Scobie and Durand claimed in Finding Freedom. The authors also state -- and this is no secret to royal fans -- that William and Kate want to give their kids upbringings that are as "normal" as possible.
When it comes to their kids, William and Kate are doing things their own way.
"[Prince William] and Kate, who had an equal partnership when it came to the house, were modern parents," Scobie and Durand wrote in their book. "William prepared meals as much as Kate did. When William and Kate took over the apartment at 1A, they wanted the kitchen to be at the heart of the home. It wasn't just practical; it was also symbolic."
Love this!
The influence behind William's parenting?
Princess Diana, of course. Although Kate grew up outside the confines of palace walls, the monarchy is all William has ever known. Thanks to his mom, however, William wants to make sure his three kids know what life is like outside of Kensington Palace.
"Like his mother had wanted for him, William desired relatively normal childhoods for his kids, even if his eldest son was destined to be king," Scobie and Durand wrote.
This is one of the few positive things that seems to have been written about William and Kate in "Finding Freedom."
In addition to reports about how unwelcoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were, Scobie and Durand also wrote about Prince Harry was completely over his older William's "snobbish" attitude toward Meghan.
All of this said, it's nice to hear something good about William and Kate in a book that's otherwise painted them in an unflattering light. Not that we ever thought for a second that Will and Kate parented any differently, though.
