Meghan Markle's Beachy Waves Are Definite Proof She's Back in California

It looks like a few months of privacy have definitely done Meghan Markle a lot of good! Last week, Meghan made an appearance at the 19th's virtual summit, and she looked a bit different -- in a great way. Everything about her look from her hair to her outfit is amazing, so it may be safe to say that her new life in California is definitely working for her.
Meghan was one of the speakers at the 19th's virtual summit.
She interviewed the news outlet's CEO, Emily Ramshaw, about running a newsroom with gender equality, straight from what seemed like her shared home with Prince Harry in California. Considering that this is something Meghan's fought for since she was a kid, this had to be an awesome opportunity for her, and she had a lot of insightful questions to ask ... and she looked good, all at the same time.
For the interview, Meghan sported her new long locks and a coral top.
That color looks so good on her -- and it made her totally pop in this video, which can be hard to do when participating in a Zoom chat. (Just ask anyone who's lived through 2020.) According to Hello! Magazine, the blouse is from Hugo Boss, and she was accessorizing with a Cartier bracelet ... not too shabby an outfit she pulled together!
Meghan's top is still available -- and it's on sale.
This isn't the first time Meghan's shown off her new hair.
We're loving Meghan's new look.
