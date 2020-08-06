Meghan Markle's Beachy Waves Are Definite Proof She's Back in California

Nicole Pomarico
Meghan Markle
It looks like a few months of privacy have definitely done Meghan Markle a lot of good! Last week, Meghan made an appearance at the 19th's virtual summit, and she looked a bit different -- in a great way. Everything about her look from her hair to her outfit is amazing, so it may be safe to say that her new life in California is definitely working for her. 

  • Meghan was one of the speakers at the 19th's virtual summit. 

    She interviewed the news outlet's CEO, Emily Ramshaw, about running a newsroom with gender equality, straight from what seemed like her shared home with Prince Harry in California. Considering that this is something Meghan's fought for since she was a kid, this had to be an awesome opportunity for her, and she had a lot of insightful questions to ask ... and she looked good, all at the same time.

  • For the interview, Meghan sported her new long locks and a coral top. 

    That color looks so good on her -- and it made her totally pop in this video, which can be hard to do when participating in a Zoom chat. (Just ask anyone who's lived through 2020.) According to Hello! Magazine, the blouse is from Hugo Boss, and she was accessorizing with a Cartier bracelet ... not too shabby an outfit she pulled together!

    Meghan Markle Hugo Boss Top
    Though it typically retails for more than $200, which is likely out of the budget for many of us, the top is on sale for $91 and also comes in white. Meghan's been a style trendsetter for a while, and this is no different -- especially because this cheerful color would make a great transition piece layered with a cardigan as we begin to enter fall.

  • This isn't the first time Meghan's shown off her new hair. 

    Meghan Markle
    Because all her appearances are virtual these days, last month Meghan debuted her look when she was a speaker at the Girl Up Leadership Summit, letting everyone see her gorgeous longer 'do. We saw her keep her hair much shorter when she was a working royal, but just as she's made a major change in her life, she's made a major change in her hair.

  • We're loving Meghan's new look. 

    Meghan Markle
    Don't get us wrong -- Meghan's style has always been on point, but this new look might be her best yet. We'll always love what she brought to the royal fam (and her knack for making neutrals look like a fashion statement), but we can't wait to see what she does now that she's not stuck in the confines of what was expected of the Duchess of Sussex.

