Prince Harry's New Home Is About To Become a Major Source of Stress for Him

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry
Splash News

Moving to another country is pretty complicated ... even for Prince Harry. Now that he and Meghan Markle are all settled into their new lives in Santa Barbara, California, there's a chance that Harry will face high taxes as he becomes a resident of the state, and that could mean financial issues for the couple down the line -- probably even sooner than they may think. 

  • There are high taxes in California compared to the rest of the United States, and Harry will soon be subject to them.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    As royal expert and author of The Queen's True Worth, David McClure, told the Telegraph, once Harry has spent 183 days in the United States over a three-year period, he's considered a resident, and that's coming up soon ... and that means his taxes will be due.

    "California is a high tax state and he's likely to get a hit. I don't think Harry and Meghan have totally thought through the financial consequences of their exit from the royal family," McClure told the newspaper. 

    • Advertisement

  • Taxes may be a bit more intense for Harry here than what he's used to in the UK. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    "The US taxman is much more zealous than his UK counterpart and for that reason, Harry will have to watch his step on the income he generates," McClure added.

    Ain't that the truth! Anyone who's sat down to figure out taxes every April knows that it can be a stressful, overwhelming ordeal, and it's something Harry will have to do too. Fortunately, he has Meghan to turn to, who should be pretty familiar with the process ... and he'll almost assuredly use a professional to get it taken care of. 

    Still, that bill could end up being pretty hefty.

  • Ultimately, it will all depend on the kind of income Harry and Meghan are able to bring in. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Obviously, the more he makes, the higher tax bracket he'll fall into ... so we hope he's keeping track of everything pretty well, especially because it's not like he and Meghan go to a traditional job every day where payroll taxes are taken out.

    "The more their expenditure rises in California, the greater the pressure to generate their own income in more downmarket, commercial deals," McClure said. "That’s always been the worry of the palace."

  • There have been rumors all year about the state of Meghan and Harry's finances.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Considering that they're no longer receiving income through being working members of the royal family and that they haven't been able to work much because of world events, it seems like they don't have a lot coming in at the moment -- and we know that they've promised to pay back the renovations to Frogmore Cottage, their home in the UK. Of course, without seeing their bank accounts, it's hard to know exactly what their situation is ... but not having an income can't be great. 

  • Maybe Meghan and Harry have a solid financial advisor on their side.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    At this point, it seems like they're going to need one ... especially around April 15, 2021, when income taxes come due. Until then, we hope Meghan and Harry have it all covered. After all, he may have lived in the UK for all of his life, but Harry's still an adult ... and he's married to an American. He'll figure out how all of this works sooner or later! 

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement