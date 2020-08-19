Prince Harry's New Home Is About To Become a Major Source of Stress for Him

Taxes may be a bit more intense for Harry here than what he's used to in the UK.

"The US taxman is much more zealous than his UK counterpart and for that reason, Harry will have to watch his step on the income he generates," McClure added.



Ain't that the truth! Anyone who's sat down to figure out taxes every April knows that it can be a stressful, overwhelming ordeal, and it's something Harry will have to do too. Fortunately, he has Meghan to turn to, who should be pretty familiar with the process ... and he'll almost assuredly use a professional to get it taken care of.

Still, that bill could end up being pretty hefty.