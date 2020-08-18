Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Determined' To Make It in Hollywood

Splash News
Splash News
Having a career in the entertainment industry might be Meghan Markle's thing, but Prince Harry may not be too far behind. Now that the couple is living in California -- possibly for good -- it sounds as if Harry's trying to break into Hollywood. Reportedly, now that he's free from the shackles of royal life, he can finally make his dreams come true.
Harry's next career move is to help his favorite causes through documentaries.
Of course, his inspiration for this new chapter in his life? Meghan.
Harry suddenly has a lot of freedom on his hands, and that gives him time to work on new projects.
It sounds like Harry has a lot of big things in the works.
It's going to be very interesting to see what Harry has up his sleeve.
