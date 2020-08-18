Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Determined' To Make It in Hollywood

Having a career in the entertainment industry might be Meghan Markle's thing, but Prince Harry may not be too far behind. Now that the couple is living in California -- possibly for good -- it sounds as if Harry's trying to break into Hollywood. Reportedly, now that he's free from the shackles of royal life, he can finally make his dreams come true.

  • Harry's next career move is to help his favorite causes through documentaries. 

    Prince Harry
    Splash News

    According to what a source close to the Sussexes told Us Weekly, Harry's patronages are still close to his heart, even though he's walked away from his post as a senior royal. And now, he wants to approach promoting these causes from a different angle. 

    "Harry's determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan," the insider said. "He's focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes -- not just on the production side of things. We'll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else."

  • Of course, his inspiration for this new chapter in his life? Meghan. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    That makes sense. Meghan grew up interested in acting, and it is kind of what she based her life around before she married Harry. (She already has the connections!) But it wasn't just Meghan, though. Harry has reportedly always been creative, and it was his wife who "inspired him to take it to the next level." 

    Isn't that kind of support what spouses are for?

  • Harry suddenly has a lot of freedom on his hands, and that gives him time to work on new projects. 

    Prince Harry
    Splash News

    The source added:

    "Working in the entertainment industry isn't something he particularly thought about doing as royal, but since separating from the royals, he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can't wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground."

    With Meghan's experience and Harry's passion for making things happen -- especially when it comes to the causes he believes in -- he can't lose.

  • It sounds like Harry has a lot of big things in the works. 

    Prince Harry
    Splash News

    In addition to his future career in filmmaking, Harry and Meghan are also getting ready to launch their nonprofit organization, Archewell, in the coming year, and there have been rumors that they've been waiting for the exact right moment to launch their massive rebranding. Then, of course, there's the fact that he's a dad to the adorable 1-year-old Archie. He has a lot going on!

  • It's going to be very interesting to see what Harry has up his sleeve.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    He's been successful at just about everything he's tackled so far, so we can't imagine that this next adventure will be much different. We're sure Harry has a pretty unique perspective to bring to the table, having grown up in royalty and all.

    Whatever comes next for him, we can't wait to find out. Hopefully, it'll be just as fulfilling as he dreamed it would be.

