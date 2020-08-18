Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Determined' To Make It in Hollywood

According to what a source close to the Sussexes told Us Weekly, Harry's patronages are still close to his heart, even though he's walked away from his post as a senior royal. And now, he wants to approach promoting these causes from a different angle.

"Harry's determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan," the insider said. "He's focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes -- not just on the production side of things. We'll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else."

