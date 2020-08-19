17 of Prince Harry's Most Precious Moments With Queen Elizabeth

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Chris Jackson/Getty Images There have been a lot of ups and downs in the royal family -- especially over the past year or so -- and bonds we thought were unbreakable may be changed forever after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from their positions as senior royals and leave the UK. But no matter how the family may feel about Harry's decision, there's one thing that will never change: his adorable relationship with his grandmother, who just so happens to be Queen Elizabeth. ... and there have been so many sweet moments between them over the years that prove it.

While we're sure there have been plenty of times that Harry and the queen haven't seen eye to eye (probably even in the very, very recent past), they've seemed to be particularly close. We can't even imagine what growing up in the public eye and losing his mother, Princess Diana, at such a young age must have been like for Harry, but it's clear that having his grandmother at his side through it all has made a lasting impact on him.

Here are all the cutest moments between Harry and Elizabeth, from the time he was a child, growing up in royalty, all the way up to Harry's adulthood. They may not get to see each other as much as they once did anymore, now that they're living on two totally different continents, but hopefully, they're staying in touch. And when they're finally able to see each other again, there's a good chance that it'll be like they were never apart.

(If they can share more adorable photos, we're all about it!)