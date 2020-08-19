17 of Prince Harry's Most Precious Moments With Queen Elizabeth

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
There have been a lot of ups and downs in the royal family -- especially over the past year or so -- and bonds we thought were unbreakable may be changed forever after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from their positions as senior royals and leave the UK. But no matter how the family may feel about Harry's decision, there's one thing that will never change: his adorable relationship with his grandmother, who just so happens to be Queen Elizabeth.
... and there have been so many sweet moments between them over the years that prove it.
While we're sure there have been plenty of times that Harry and the queen haven't seen eye to eye (probably even in the very, very recent past), they've seemed to be particularly close. We can't even imagine what growing up in the public eye and losing his mother, Princess Diana, at such a young age must have been like for Harry, but it's clear that having his grandmother at his side through it all has made a lasting impact on him.
Here are all the cutest moments between Harry and Elizabeth, from the time he was a child, growing up in royalty, all the way up to Harry's adulthood. They may not get to see each other as much as they once did anymore, now that they're living on two totally different continents, but hopefully, they're staying in touch. And when they're finally able to see each other again, there's a good chance that it'll be like they were never apart.
(If they can share more adorable photos, we're all about it!)
A Family Affair1
Meghan and Harry didn't stick around for too long after they were married, but when they did, they got to experience a few sweet family moments with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the crew -- including this event celebrating the Royal Air Force in 2018. It looks like she's thoroughly enjoying the chance to spend time with her grandsons and their wives at Buckingham Palace.
Adorable Wedding Guests2
Another family event, another chance for Elizabeth and Harry to bond -- and laugh about something we only wish we were privy to. Here, they're at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding to Thomas Kingston in 2019, and it seems like they were having a great time shooting the breeze and hanging out outside of St. George's Chapel.
Introducing Archie3
Considering how close Harry and the queen have been for all of his life, it had to be extra special for him to be able to share this big moment in his life with her. Being able to introduce his son, Archie, to the queen after she was born? Such a sweet time for them both -- and it's so cool that Elizabeth gets to meet so many of her great grandchildren.
-
Hanging With Grandma4
Harry and Elizabeth's sweet relationship goes all the way back to his childhood, when they could be seen together -- along with Prince William -- sharing precious family moments. Here they are on a balcony at a polo club in 1987. (Look at tiny Harry and that bright red hair!) We'd know him anywhere, even though he was a just a kid when this photo was taken.
Sharing a Laugh5
Never let it be said that the queen is all business -- or that she isn't so proud of her grandchildren. Here, Queen Elizabeth is saluting members of the British military at the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy in 2006, and that year, it happened to include Harry. Even though he was supposed to be looking serious, he couldn't help but grin when he saw his grandmother.
Presenting a Gift6
The Royal Ascot is thought to be one of Elizabeth's favorite events of the year, and back in 2003, when she got to present Harry with a gift, it seems like she had an especially nice time at the annual polo match. There don't seem to be many details out there about what was in the package, but anyone knows a box from Tiffany & Co. always means good things.
Smooches For the Queen7
Being surrounded by photographers like that looks a little stressful, but for Elizabeth and Harry, it's probably a pretty familiar sight -- and it didn't stop them from sharing a little affection. At the 2015 Chelsea Flower Show, Harry was photographed (from all angles, it seems) kissing his grandma on the cheek, which we're sure she really appreciated. He's not cool to show Grandma his love in public!
Out on the Balcony8
It seems like ages since William and Harry were teen heartthrobs, but here they are, right in the middle of that era with their grandmother in between them. All three of them seem to be having a pretty good time together, too, since they're grinning ear to ear as Harry's talking to Elizabeth. We wonder what he was saying to make her smile like that?
Chit-Chatting at an Event9
Though there have been rumors that Harry's relationship with Elizabeth may have suffered since his marriage to Meghan Markle, this photo shows that they're still as close as ever. When all three of them attended the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony in 2018, Elizabeth had his full attention -- even though Meghan was there, too.
Gossiping Together10
The world may have its eyes on Elizabeth and Harry at all times, but that hasn't stopped them from getting a little gossip in! We don't know what they were discussing when this photo was taken, but it's totally possible it was something juicy. These two definitely strike us as the type who could get into serious trouble together if left to their own devices, after all.
A Silly Moment11
There was a lot of drama surrounding Prince Charles and his now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, before they were married, but by the time the wedding rolled around, everyone was in good spirits. Judging by this photo, Harry and Elizabeth had a particularly good time as they hammed it up with each other on the big day.
The Three Musketeers12
Another example of Harry, Will, and Elizabeth having a good time together as a party of three. This pic was taken at the Patron's Lunch in 2016, and we're dying to know what they're looking at. Whatever it is, it must have been pretty hilarious. Kate Middleton was there that day, too, but all the focus was on this proud grandma and her grandsons.
Celebrating Servicemen13
Another event to celebrate Britain's servicemen was another opportunity for Elizabeth to share her pride for her grandson who served! Here, in 2013, Harry was a part of another one of those events, and Elizabeth looks too tickled to have him at the palace with her. Back then, with his military commitments, it may have been one of the few opportunities they had to catch up.
Enjoying Nature14
Another snap from the Chelsea Flower Show in 2015, and this one is almost as adorable as the one where Harry is kissing Elizabeth on the cheek. Here, he's showing her some of the flowers in the show, and they look like they're having a pretty good time. We almost always see a smile on Elizabeth's face if she's with Prince Harry!
Holding Hands15
We can't get enough of tiny Harry and how much he loves his grandma! Here, the queen is taking Harry's hand on Easter in 1989 (followed by the Dean of Windsor), and they're even wearing coordinating coats. Celebrating holidays like this has always been important to the queen, and we can only hope she gets to have her whole family together again for them in the future.
On the Stairs16
Queen Elizabeth rarely looks happier than when she's surrounded by her grandchildren, and here, between Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, she was spending time with three of them at once! This photo was snapped at the Queen's Garden Party in 2019, and she looks so pleased to be hanging out with the younger members of her family.
Enjoying Trooping the Colour17
Trooping the Colour is a celebration of the queen, so, of course, she always looks like she's having a blast at the event, But in 2003 -- when this photo was taken on the balcony of Buckingham Palace -- she looked particularly happy to be with Harry and William. Quality time like this probably doesn't come often for her.
This is too cute!