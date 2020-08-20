20 of Princess Diana's Most Iconic Looks, Ranked

Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images It's been over two decades since Princess Diana died in a car crash, but she is far from forgotten. In addition to leaving a lasting charitable legacy, she left behind a fashion legacy as well. Princess Diana's style was iconic, to say the least. The princess was a natural beauty who could pull off pretty much anything she wore, and we love that she rarely played it safe with regards to her style. Basically, Princess Diana was the Meghan Markle of her day, taking fashion risks with high rewards. Diana leaned into the trends of the '80s and '90s, and also put her own fresh spin on classic items. Although some of her extremely '80s clothes seem outdated now, most of what she wore is actually just as fashionable now. Princess Diana was a trendsetter for the ages.

It is no surprise Diana's rocked the most iconic outfits, a hard task considering how long she was in the spotlight for -- and how many stunning styles she put together in that time. We decided to rank those from "still iconic but maybe not quite as memorable," to "wow, we will never forget this dress for as long as we live." (The late princess has several outfits that fit in the latter category.)

As Princess Diana's fashion evolved, everyone wanted to see what she was wearing at all times. Fashion houses wanted to produce similar items, and people wanted to buy them. Everyone wanted to be like Diana. She basically invented paparazzi attention, because everyone wanted photos of her -- whether she was dressed in a gown for a fancy event or just in her workout clothes.



Keep reading to see her 20 most iconic looks, and just how stylish some of these pieces still are today.