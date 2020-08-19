15 Things to Know About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's $14.6 Million California Home

Image: SplashNews



SplashNews After months of renting a home in Los Angeles from Tyler Perry, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased their first home in California. Back in July, the Duke and Duchess quietly purchased a mansion in the wealthy Montecito area of Santa Barbara County at the whopping cost of nearly $15 million. The home is located about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, in an area where many Hollywood hot shots and celebrities also own homes. Meghan and Harry snagged their abode with their own money, making the massive purchase the very first home either of them has owned on their own.

While Meghan and Harry may have stepped away from royal life, they've chose to settle down in true royal style. Montecito is one of the richest places to live in the entire United States, and the county has been nicknamed the "American Riviera." The royals' new home cost them $14.6 million, and boasts over seven acres of land on a gated street.

Despite the abundance of wealth in the area, it's actually known for being a much more laid-back and down-to-earth place to live than Los Angeles is, in addition to consistently receiving a high rating for quality of life, as well as safety. Montecito itself has just 9,000 residents, giving it much more of a small town feel than the bigger cities -- like London and Toronto -- that Meghan and Harry are used to. Keep reading to find out just how incredible Meghan and Harry's new home and ritzy neighborhood are.