15 Things to Know About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's $14.6 Million California Home

After months of renting a home in Los Angeles from Tyler Perry, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased their first home in California. Back in July, the Duke and Duchess quietly purchased a mansion in the wealthy Montecito area of Santa Barbara County at the whopping cost of nearly $15 million. The home is located about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, in an area where many Hollywood hot shots and celebrities also own homes. Meghan and Harry snagged their abode with their own money, making the massive purchase the very first home either of them has owned on their own.
While Meghan and Harry may have stepped away from royal life, they've chose to settle down in true royal style. Montecito is one of the richest places to live in the entire United States, and the county has been nicknamed the "American Riviera." The royals' new home cost them $14.6 million, and boasts over seven acres of land on a gated street.
Despite the abundance of wealth in the area, it's actually known for being a much more laid-back and down-to-earth place to live than Los Angeles is, in addition to consistently receiving a high rating for quality of life, as well as safety. Montecito itself has just 9,000 residents, giving it much more of a small town feel than the bigger cities -- like London and Toronto -- that Meghan and Harry are used to. Keep reading to find out just how incredible Meghan and Harry's new home and ritzy neighborhood are.
Meghan and Harry's new digs are absolutely palatial in size. Their new mansion is 18,672 square feet, and that doesn't include the many amenities on the grounds of their new property. It might even be as large or larger than Prince William and Kate Middleton's residence at Anmer Hall, where they isolated with their children during the beginnings of our new normal.
The massive home reportedly has nine bedrooms. Yes, that's nine bedrooms for a family of three, one of whom is just a tiny toddler. It's uncertain whether Harry and Meg need all the bedrooms -- because they expect lots of company, or because they plan to house a staff -- but it's definitely a ton of space for a small family. They might need to start churning out some more babies to fill it up.
The Mediterranean-style Montecito home is said to have 16 bathrooms! No one in the family will ever have to share a bathroom, and Meghan Markle will certainly have plenty of space to turn one into a glam room if she gets back into acting at some point and has to prep for red carpet appearances. With bathrooms everywhere, potty training Archie should also be a breeze.
Meghan and Harry purchased the home off-market back in June. Neither of the royal's names appear on the deed, but rather, it was sold to a trust linked to Meghan's business manager. (It was all done very hush-hush.) Harry and Meghan are notoriously private, so we would expect nothing less. From the looks of it, the sprawling property will also offer them plenty of concealment from prying eyes.
