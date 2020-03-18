Joy-Anna Duggar Has Fans Convinced She's About to Give Birth

Last time we saw Joy-Anna Duggar, she was looking ready to pop -- but has she already welcomed her baby? Some fans are convinced that Joy is already in labor (or she's about to be), even though she hasn't shared any new updates. Could there be something to these theories, or is she still waiting for her baby girl's arrival?
-
Joy has been pretty quiet on social media this month.
Earlier this week, she shared this photo of herself out for a walk with husband Austin Forsyth and their son, Gideon, at 39 weeks pregnant, letting her followers know that she was still waiting for her baby girl to come. Since then, she's been silent, but that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if she was trying to throw us all off with that post -- or if she's at the hospital right this minute.
-
Fans seem to think Joy will be induced on August 19, if not before.
On a Duggar subreddit, fans guessed that since Joy's doctor has said in a vlog that they didn't want Joy to go past her August 19 due date, that would make Wednesday the big day -- meaning that she would be in labor now or heading to the hospital very soon, if she hadn't already gone into labor on her own. That's pretty exciting for her and her fam!
-
-
Joy's birth with Gideon was a bit of a rollercoaster.
When he was born back in 2018, Joy's planned home birth turned into an emergency hospital birth when her midwife discovered that Gideon was breech and that Joy required a c-section.
"When the midwife came and told us that the baby was breech and that we had to go to the hospital, I was kind of discouraged because we had labored for so long and we were really hoping that we could just have a home birth," Joy said on Counting On at the time. "But at the same time, I was ready to have this baby."
-
Joy's been all about sharing the baby prep on YouTube.
In these final weeks, she's been all about finishing up that last minute stuff, like putting all the final decor touches on the nursery, packing her hospital bag, and making sure the house was all ready for her to bring her baby girl home. It sounds like the last thing they're waiting on is just for the baby to get there ... and that could be happening any minute if it hasn't already.
-
-
Whenever Joy goes into labor, hopefully it's a smooth one.
She's been through a lot over the past year, and she and Austin have been super excited for this baby to join their family. Here's hoping that she has a smooth delivery and a healthy recovery -- and healthy baby, of course. We can't wait to see her adorable face and all the sweet baby updates that Joy will surely share once she's in the world.
Share this Story