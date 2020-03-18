Joy-Anna Duggar Has Fans Convinced She's About to Give Birth

When he was born back in 2018, Joy's planned home birth turned into an emergency hospital birth when her midwife discovered that Gideon was breech and that Joy required a c-section.

"When the midwife came and told us that the baby was breech and that we had to go to the hospital, I was kind of discouraged because we had labored for so long and we were really hoping that we could just have a home birth," Joy said on Counting On at the time. "But at the same time, I was ready to have this baby."