Prince William 'Cut Contact' With Prince Harry for 2 Months After Megxit Reveal

The more details we find out about the state of Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship, the more worried we get that they'll ever find their way back to getting along in the future. Apparently, things got so bad between them earlier this year that William and Harry didn't speak for two months after Megxit ... and things got pretty nasty.
Reportedly, Harry and William weren't on speaking terms to begin with when Meghan and Harry's exit became public.
Meghan and Harry shared their plans without speaking to the family first, and that really upset Will.
"The statements weren't discussed internally. That's really what caused the most amount of hurt to William, because he wears two hats," Scobie added. "He's not just the brother, he's also future king and he felt that damaged the reputation of the family. That it put family business out into the public domain when it should've been discussed privately and there was a lot of hurt there that continues to this day."
It's true -- William was probably hurt that Harry was making such a huge decision without cluing him in as his brother, but of course he was also in the unfortunate position of figuring out how it would hurt the monarchy in general.
An inside source adds that these days, the situation between Will and Harry has barely improved.
And once again, some of the blame for this is being shifted to Kate.
It's going to take a lot to get these two back on good terms.
