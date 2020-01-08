Prince William 'Cut Contact' With Prince Harry for 2 Months After Megxit Reveal

According to what Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family author Omid Scobie said during an interview with True Royalty TV, William believed that Meghan and Harry had "damaged the royal family's reputation" by sharing their exit strategy with the world online -- as if it was just that easy to walk away.

“The brothers had not spoken since around the time of the Sandringham summit," Scobie said on the show, via the Sun. "They hadn't seen each other. That's really going to take some time to heal. I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider."