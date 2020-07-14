Jana Duggar Defies Jim Bob Again in New Pants Photo

Now that Jana Duggar has discovered pants, there's no going back! Just a matter of days since the last time Jana was spotted ditching her usual skirt ensemble, Jana was seen wearing pants again ... and we have to imagine that might mean that she's following in her sisters' footsteps and becoming a bit rebellious when it comes to her wardrobe, too. Or so we hope ...
Jana wore pants in a photo she shared on Instagram over the weekend.
Here she is, sitting in the grass with Grace, her niece -- twin brother John David Duggar's daughter with his wife, Abbie. Jana's always seemed especially close with Grace, and that smile on the adorable baby's face tells us that the feeling is definitely mutual.
But aside from how cute these two are together, what we really couldn't help but notice is that Jana's wearing sweatpants. This is the ultimate flex to Jim Bob!
Fans instantly cheered Jana on in the comments.
There's no doubt about it: Fans are loving that Jana's wearing pants. It's not like she's the first in her family to do so; Jill and Jinger have been making their own dress code for years, and even Jessa has been spotted wearing pants every once in a while at home. But this seems to be a pretty new thing for Jana, so it's a Very Big Deal.
Jana was also seen wearing pants earlier this summer.
In a photo posted from a bike ride with her brother, Jed, Jana was also wearing pants -- of course, that does make riding a bike just a bit easier. Now, it seems like it's becoming a more regular thing, and we couldn't be happier for her. Of course, she should always wear what she's most comfortable in ... but there are some activities that are just easier in pants.
That doesn't mean she's gotten rid of skirts and dresses entirely, though.
Nope, Jana's still keeping her pretty feminine wardrobe, and we get why -- when we think of Jana's style, outfits like the one above are it. But if she wants to mix it up by adding in a pair of skinny jeans here and there, far be it from us to stand in her way. Just as she's seen her sisters come into their own personal style, she deserves the chance to do the same.
We can't wait to see what Jana wears next.
TBH, this lady looks good in pants, so she should wear them more often -- especially when she's chasing her nieces, nephews, and younger siblings around, because that can get a little hard to do in a skirt! But by all means, Jana's a grown-up, and she should wear what she wants, whether or not it's something her parents think is best.
