Meghan Markle Had 'Unrealistic Expectations' of Her Relationship With Kate Middleton

According to Andrews, William and Kate probably have a very different perception of how things transpired than Harry and Meghan.

Although it's been reported countless times that Meghan and Harry (more so Harry, TBH) didn't think William and Kate welcomed Meghan into the royal family, the Cambridges would likely beg to differ.

"If you look at it from the Cambridges' point of view, they don't know this woman at all. From their point of view they absolutely did welcome her into the family," Andrews said.

"William and Kate invited her invited Meghan and Harry to Apartment 1A. Kate met Meghan pretty early on in the relationship. I think from William and Kate's point they did try and help as much as possible, but they were at a very different stage of life."