Meghan Markle Had 'Unrealistic Expectations' of Her Relationship With Kate Middleton

At this point, the world knows that, although they weren't directly the cause of the infamous Cambridge/Sussex feud, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle weren't the best of friends. In fact, since the release of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, royal fans have discovered that, ultimately, Meghan and Kate were little more than acquaintances. However! A new report is claiming that, in the beginning, that's not exactly what Meghan had in mind.
A royal expert recently spoke out about Meghan's "expectations" of her relationship with Kate.
In a new British documentary, Meghan & Harry: The New Revelations, Emily Andrews, royal editor for the Mail, claimed Meghan was a little out of touch with reality when it came to what would become of her relationship with Kate right off the bat.
"I think it seems that Meghan had a very unrealistic expectation of her relationship with Kate," Andrews said.
According to Andrews, William and Kate probably have a very different perception of how things transpired than Harry and Meghan.
Although it's been reported countless times that Meghan and Harry (more so Harry, TBH) didn't think William and Kate welcomed Meghan into the royal family, the Cambridges would likely beg to differ.
"If you look at it from the Cambridges' point of view, they don't know this woman at all. From their point of view they absolutely did welcome her into the family," Andrews said.
"William and Kate invited her invited Meghan and Harry to Apartment 1A. Kate met Meghan pretty early on in the relationship. I think from William and Kate's point they did try and help as much as possible, but they were at a very different stage of life."
This isn't the first time this notion has been kicked around.
Previously, royal biographer Katie Nicholl echoed Andrews' sentiment in Vanity Fair. "While there might have been an expectation from Meghan that Kate was going to sit down and show her the ropes, perhaps that was an unrealistic expectation," Nicholl wrote. "The Duchess of Cambridge is a busy woman, but Meghan clearly took that personally."
All of this said, it's nearly impossible to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to royal gossip.
It is worth noting, though, that there were definite uncomfy moments between the women.
