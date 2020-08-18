We Finally Know the Reason Meghan Markle Skipped Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Now that the new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, has been released, fans are getting all sorts of gossip about the royal family. The book mostly appears to be centered on the relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, but now a new tidbit is shedding light on the real reason Meghan Markle didn't attend Pippa Middleton's wedding.

  • Not long ago, it was reported that Pippa and her mom, Carole, didn't want Meghan at the wedding. 

    pippa middleton, james matthews
    Splash News

    The reason? Essentially, they didn't want Meghan to steal Pippa and James' thunder.

    "The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton's vows on May 20, 2017," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom, according to Us Weekly. "Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress's presence alongside [Prince] Harry might overshadow the main event."

  • In the end, Meghan wound up getting an invite, though. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    And it's a good thing, because, let's be honest, it would have been seriously weird if Meghan was pointedly left off the guest list as Prince Harry's plus one. That said, Meghan did understand that a lot of focus was probably going to be put on her, so she intentionally wanted to keep a low profile at the wedding. 

    According to Scobie and Durand, Meghan was determined to "not to make a misstep" at the wedding and she worked with her ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney to create a look that was "stylish without being splashy."

  • But then something happened that changed Meghan's mind at the last minute. 

    The Sun ran a front page story on the day of Pippa's wedding that read: "It’s Meghan v Pippa in the…Wedding of the Rears." Accompanying the tawdry headline were side-by-side photos of Meghan's butt in a pair of yoga pants and Pippa's famous bum at her sister Kate Middleton's wedding. (Keeping it classy!)

    After seeing what the media was going to turn Pippa's wedding into, Meghan decided to hang back while Harry went to the ceremony.

    "Harry and Meghan agreed that she couldn't possibly turn up at the church," the book claims. "If they worried their arrival might create a media circus despite taking every precaution, now they had no doubt it would."

  • In the end, Meghan wound up just going to the reception. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    Finding Freedom claims that Harry dropped Meghan off at the Airbnb they rented, attended the church service solo, drove back to the Airbnb afterward to have lunch with Meghan, and then the two drove to the reception together. Meghan, according to Scobie and Durand, wore a "decidedly unflashy long black gown" for the occasion.

    Man, the hoops this woman had to jump through!

  • When there weren't any cameras around, it sounds like everything was fine with Meghan at the reception. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    Apparently, Pippa and James decided to seat all couples apart from one another during dinner, so after the meal was over, Harry and Meghan mingled and chatted with each other "about their evening apart."

    "They called it a night close to 2:00 AM, a protection officer driving them back to Kensington [Palace]," the book claims.

    Overall, it sounds like a fun evening, but man. If this doesn't illustrate how Meghan couldn't win no matter what she did, not sure what does.  

