We Finally Know the Reason Meghan Markle Skipped Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Now that the new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, has been released, fans are getting all sorts of gossip about the royal family. The book mostly appears to be centered on the relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, but now a new tidbit is shedding light on the real reason Meghan Markle didn't attend Pippa Middleton's wedding.
Not long ago, it was reported that Pippa and her mom, Carole, didn't want Meghan at the wedding.
In the end, Meghan wound up getting an invite, though.
But then something happened that changed Meghan's mind at the last minute.
The Sun ran a front page story on the day of Pippa's wedding that read: "It’s Meghan v Pippa in the…Wedding of the Rears." Accompanying the tawdry headline were side-by-side photos of Meghan's butt in a pair of yoga pants and Pippa's famous bum at her sister Kate Middleton's wedding. (Keeping it classy!)
After seeing what the media was going to turn Pippa's wedding into, Meghan decided to hang back while Harry went to the ceremony.
"Harry and Meghan agreed that she couldn't possibly turn up at the church," the book claims. "If they worried their arrival might create a media circus despite taking every precaution, now they had no doubt it would."
In the end, Meghan wound up just going to the reception.
When there weren't any cameras around, it sounds like everything was fine with Meghan at the reception.
