We Finally Know the Reason Meghan Markle Skipped Pippa Middleton's Wedding

And it's a good thing, because, let's be honest, it would have been seriously weird if Meghan was pointedly left off the guest list as Prince Harry's plus one. That said, Meghan did understand that a lot of focus was probably going to be put on her, so she intentionally wanted to keep a low profile at the wedding.

According to Scobie and Durand, Meghan was determined to "not to make a misstep" at the wedding and she worked with her ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney to create a look that was "stylish without being splashy."