Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in Before & After Makeup Pics

One of the things Kylie Jenner is best known for is her amazing makeup skills. After all, she did build a cosmetics empire. And now, this member of the Kardashian family is giving us a sneak peek into how the magic happens. On Instagram, Kylie shared photos of herself before and after makeup, and it's a pretty shocking transformation. It just goes to show this lady knows exactly what she's talking about when it comes to beauty products.
Kylie shared a "before" shot on her Instagram story, totally makeup free.
She also shared an "after" shot when she was done putting on her makeup.
Kylie also showed off her makeup collection.
... and to prove that she actually does use her own products, because, wow, she has quite a stock of Kylie Cosmetics products -- and a lot of them look well-used and well-loved.
"All of these have been through it and back," Kylie said in the video. "I'm surprised my blushes look normal. I just wanted to show you guys that I really do use these. And they're great."
This isn't the first time we've seen Kylie's makeup-free face.
In some vacation photos she shared earlier this month, Kylie was on the beach, posing without makeup. Even before that, we've seen Kylie out and about, running errands, and visiting friends without makeup. She's so pretty either way, and it's good to see that she doesn't feel like she has to be all made up every single time she leaves her house.
We'll take more content like this, please.
We love seeing Kylie walk the walk when it comes to her products and her own talents, and she has a lot to share, so she should let people know what she can do! Plus, it's pretty good advertising for Kylie Cosmetics. (Who wouldn't want to cop that look after seeing Kylie's "after" photo?)
Best of all, it seems like this is something Kylie truly loves, and she's killing it.
