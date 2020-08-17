Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Might Save the Family From 'Suicidal Habits'

Meghan joining the family and leaving so quickly could also send a message that the royals need to hear.

“If we honestly think the Markle interlude has nothing to teach the British and their monarchy, be in no doubt, the last laugh will be on us," Jephson continued. “Remember the inertia that has so damaged the Crown in the recent past. Think of the bright-eyed, mixed-race commoner who came and saw … and ran away."

This is a very good point. Meghan, who couldn't have possibly been more of an outsider, saw what the royal family had to offer and said "no, thanks." That speaks volumes.