Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Might Save the Family From 'Suicidal Habits'

The royal family has suffered a lot of backlash for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit earlier this year, but as it turns out, it might actually end up being a very positive thing. According to a source who has worked closely with the royals in the past, Megxit may have saved the family from their "suicidal habits," forcing them to rethink the way they operate. 

  • Meghan and Harry bowing out could have sent a message to the royals. 

    As royal expert Patrick Jephson -- who once worked as Princess Diana's secretary -- told The Daily Mail (via Express), Meghan and Harry peacing out could have told the more traditional royals that they need to break those habits that are only hurting them.

    He said:

    “When the Sussex experiment is properly investigated -- as it should be, by a conscientious Palace management -- then deep-rooted complacency, conceit and confusion will surely all be found among the culprits. Complacency is endemic in the British Royal machine. Not that its dedicated, educated, liberal-minded servants don’t work hard or efficiently -- they obviously do -- but it has a fatal capacity for moral inertia when one of its big names is in trouble.”

    They are pretty stuck in their ways ... though recently, we've seen the family shift more towards using social media and other more modern ways of reaching people, to be fair. But this obviously goes much deeper than that.

  • Meghan joining the family and leaving so quickly could also send a message that the royals need to hear. 

    “If we honestly think the Markle interlude has nothing to teach the British and their monarchy, be in no doubt, the last laugh will be on us," Jephson continued. “Remember the inertia that has so damaged the Crown in the recent past. Think of the bright-eyed, mixed-race commoner who came and saw … and ran away." 

    This is a very good point. Meghan, who couldn't have possibly been more of an outsider, saw what the royal family had to offer and said "no, thanks." That speaks volumes.

  • As much as Meghan and Harry leaving rocked the royals' worlds, this could change the monarchy for the better. 

    Though a bit unceremoniously, Harry and Meghan did give them the opportunity to see exactly where the system of the royal family is failing. They were both unhappy with their lack of privacy, the way they'd been treated by the media, and have even spoken out about racism within the monarchy itself. Tackling these issues might be a good place for the royal fam to start. 

  • All that's left is for the monarchy to actually listen. 

    “It’s just possible, if they heed the warning, that Harry and Meghan may be just the shock the Windsors needed," Jephson added. 

    Obviously, the royals love doing things the way they do them -- everything is steeped in centuries of tradition, of course. Why veer from it? But times have changed and continue to change so rapidly, and there's nothing to be lost by attempting to keep with the times more while also retaining their central values.

  • In a weird way, Meghan could be what saves the royal family.

    And after walking away from it, too. Wouldn't that be ironic? Now, she and Harry have the freedom to decide what's next for her, and at the same time, the remaining royals have their chance to figure out what's next for them, based on what they've learned from the Sussexes' choice to leave. Who knows? Maybe by the time Prince George is king, we could be looking at a totally different royal family.

