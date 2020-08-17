Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Might Save the Family From 'Suicidal Habits'

Splash News
The royal family has suffered a lot of backlash for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit earlier this year, but as it turns out, it might actually end up being a very positive thing. According to a source who has worked closely with the royals in the past, Megxit may have saved the family from their "suicidal habits," forcing them to rethink the way they operate.
Meghan and Harry bowing out could have sent a message to the royals.
Meghan joining the family and leaving so quickly could also send a message that the royals need to hear.
As much as Meghan and Harry leaving rocked the royals' worlds, this could change the monarchy for the better.
All that's left is for the monarchy to actually listen.
In a weird way, Meghan could be what saves the royal family.
