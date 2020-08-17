Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Thank a Twitter Troll That Called Kate Middleton a 'Wrinkly Hoe'

Splash News
Next time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call a fan to thank them for their dedication, they might want to do a little more research. It seems that recently, Meghan and Harry called a Twitter troll who's known for saying pretty rude things about Kate Middleton on social media -- and it's not just Kate, either. It's the entire royal family, so this definitely has the potential to get messy.
Meghan and Harry called a fan named Dani Trin to thank her for her fundraising efforts.
In since-deleted tweets, Dani wrote that Meghan and Harry were "so thankful" for her hard work.
As it turns out, Dani was part of a troll account called @HenrysCousin.
Dani has denied sending those tweets herself, however.
We have a feeling Harry and Meghan wouldn't have called if they knew the account existed.
