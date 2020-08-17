Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Thank a Twitter Troll That Called Kate Middleton a 'Wrinkly Hoe'

Next time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call a fan to thank them for their dedication, they might want to do a little more research. It seems that recently, Meghan and Harry called a Twitter troll who's known for saying pretty rude things about Kate Middleton on social media -- and it's not just Kate, either. It's the entire royal family, so this definitely has the potential to get messy. 

  • Meghan and Harry called a fan named Dani Trin to thank her for her fundraising efforts.

    According to The Sun, Meghan and Harry wanted to call Dani to show their appreciation for the fact that she (and other royals fans who put their efforts together) was able to raise about £45,000 for their favorite charities in honor of Archie's first birthday -- obviously a huge gesture. Dani, who is from Lisbon, Portugal, said that the Sussexes called her on June 11. 

  • In since-deleted tweets, Dani wrote that Meghan and Harry were "so thankful" for her hard work.

    Dani's tweets said of the call: 

    “This was a short call with the sole purpose to thank us all for our efforts in putting such an amazing effort in and also for our enthusiastic support in the past two years. They both sounded so thankful, so moved and so happy for having our support. Meghan did tell me to ‘Pass on the message’. I’m humbled to have been used as a messenger to pass on their words of gratitude to you all. Calling me was like calling all of us. Acknowledging me personally and so directly was like doing the same to all of us.”

    That's really sweet ... but as it turns out, Dani may not have been the right person for Meghan and Harry to reach out to. 

  • As it turns out, Dani was part of a troll account called @HenrysCousin.  

    That account has tweeted out messages calling Kate a "corner plant," a "Karen," and an "anorexic wrinkly hoe," among many other insults ... along with accusing the royal family as a whole of being "nasty, pedophilic, and racist." 

    The tweets have always been supportive of Meghan and Harry, but at the cost of being insulting toward Kate and the rest of the family, with one saying, “Meghan’s pit stop in the Royal Family is all these inbred hoes are gonna be talking about for the next 20 years." Yikes! 

  • Dani has denied sending those tweets herself, however. 

    She said that the group who used the account, dubbed the #SussexSquad, no longer exists, and that's why the account has been deactivated. 

    “I feel like it’s not my place to condemn or approve another person’s tweets," Dani told The Sun. "It’s their opinion. Henryscousin was like a forum and I had no control what other ­people posted. The group disbanded and the account was deactivated due to irreconcilable differences.” Hmm ... interesting.

  • We have a feeling Harry and Meghan wouldn't have called if they knew the account existed. 

    After all, both of them have always been very anti-bullying, and no matter what state their relationship is with Harry's fam right now, we doubt they'd intentionally call someone who had been so openly mean to their sister-in-law. We just hope that they research things more thoroughly before doing things like this in the future -- even though their hearts definitely seemed to be in the right place.

