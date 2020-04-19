Jana Duggar Courtship Rumors Are Heating Up After Suggestive Instagram Comment

Could the wait for Jana Duggar to finally meet her match be over? There are some serious rumors that Jana is now courting Lawson Bates after some seemingly flirty Instagram posts happened over the weekend ... and we have to admit that we kinda buy into this theory. After all, there have been rumors about Jana and Lawson for a while.
The rumors started when Jana posted this pic alluding to her single status.
Considering that there's so much public debate about Jana being single, we love that she's being cheeky and poking fun at it all -- even when she's said multiple times that she's in no rush to get married, despite that she's in her 30s. As cute as this picture is, though, what really had us interested was a comment left by a certain someone ...
Lawson Bates left what seemed like a flirty comment on Jana's post.
In a way, it's almost like he's saying he wants to stand in line for her since she's single, right? And we can't help but notice that he also included a heart emoji in that comment, which seems very telling. As we know, the ladies of the Duggar fam don't get that close to men they aren't related to, so we would expect that to extend to social media and public comments like this as well.
Then, Lawson posted what seemed like a flirty Instagram Story.
Rumors about Jana and Lawson have been floating around for more than a year.
In fact, there have been plenty of flirty Instagram comments happening, with Lawson being spotted flying back and forth from his home in Tennessee to Jana's home state of Arkansas ... but if they are courting, this has been the longest courtship in the history of Duggar courtships. Then again, if Jana's waited this long for her Prince Charming, maybe she wants to date for a long time to make sure she's found the one. Can't blame her for that!
Whatever's going on, we hope we find out soon.
We'd love to see Jana find love and settle down -- if that's what she wants to do, of course. She has such a big heart, and whoever ends up with her will be so lucky, whether that person happens to be Lawson or someone else. In the meantime, we'll just keep enjoying these theories and keeping an eye out for more flirty comments. Who doesn't love a good mystery?
