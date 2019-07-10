Prince Harry Was Doing Far Worse in Los Angeles Than Anyone Thought

Although Meghan returned "back home" to a familiar space with familiar people (which she obviously didn't have in the UK), Harry reportedly felt "lost" in his new life.

"What's his role?" royal journalist Tom Quinn said to the Daily Star in July. "He can't take the Labrador for a walk every day for the rest of his life. He can't get a job in McDonald's or for an investment bank, what's he going to do? I'm not saying Harry absolutely hates it in America but having got there, Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here."

