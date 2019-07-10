Prince Harry Was Doing Far Worse in Los Angeles Than Anyone Thought

Splash News
New zip, who dis? It was reported recently that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly moved to Montecito, a posh enclave of Santa Barbara, weeks ago, unbeknownst to most. However, after news broke, the reason behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move remained vague -- until now. Apparently, Prince Harry hated Los Angeles. Well, all right then.
There were a number of rumblings that Harry wasn't exactly thriving in LA.
Although Meghan returned "back home" to a familiar space with familiar people (which she obviously didn't have in the UK), Harry reportedly felt "lost" in his new life.
"What's his role?" royal journalist Tom Quinn said to the Daily Star in July. "He can't take the Labrador for a walk every day for the rest of his life. He can't get a job in McDonald's or for an investment bank, what's he going to do? I'm not saying Harry absolutely hates it in America but having got there, Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here."
Apparently, though, Harry did 'absolutely hate' his new life.
According to a royal insider, Harry was seriously struggling in Los Angeles.
"Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it -- the timing was so wrong amid the pandemic and they lacked privacy," a source told Us Weekly of Harry and Meghan's decision to uproot so soon after their arrival. Who knows if Harry would have loved LA if things were different, but the couple's timing couldn't have been worse.
Harry and Meghan seemed to have found a solid middle ground with their latest location, though.
"Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture," the insider said. "Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot."
The source added: "An added bonus is that Montecito is only just over an hour's drive from LA, which is where a majority of their work is based, yet far enough away to escape the crowds, paparazzi and tourism in Hollywood."
Things sound like they're looking up for Harry.
After it was revealed that the Sussexes made the move to Santa Barbara, a spokesperson for the couple said: "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."
Of course, this is a rep for Harry speaking, so who knows what's really going on -- hopefully Harry's happy!
No doubt, it's hard to imagine Harry not in the UK.
It's so ingrained in him. He is the UK. All of this said, obviously neither Harry nor Meghan were happy living there, especially as part of the royal family.
There's definitely going to be a learning curve for both of them, but here's hoping Harry and Meghan -- and Archie! -- have found a solid middle ground between the hustle and bustle of LA and the seclusion of Santa Barbara.
