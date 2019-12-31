The Disturbing Ways the Paparazzi 'Stalk' Prince George & Princess Charlotte

Splash News
Guys, we are shook. Although we love looking at adorable photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids, hearing the lengths some photographers go to capture a candid shot of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis make us think of any nonprofessional photos in a totally different light. According to a new report, paparazzi use disturbing tactics to take photos of the royal kids. Gross.
Photographers will stop at nothing to get photos of royal kids.
Apparently, the press died down for a while but ramped up when George was born.
The royal family wanted to keep quiet about the press' increasingly aggressive behavior, but William and Kate couldn't do it.
In August of 2015, the Cambridges issued a letter, saying, in part:
"In recent months, there have been an increasing number of incidents of paparazzi harassment of Prince George. And the tactics being used are increasingly dangerous. This letter is being published now to inform the public discussion around the unauthorized photography of children. It is hoped that those who pay paparazzi photographers for their images of children will be able to better understand the distressing activity around a two-year old boy that their money is fueling. We also feel that the readers who enjoy the publications that fuel this market for the unauthorized photos deserve to understand the tactics deployed to obtain these photos."
Of all the royals, Harry has been most vocal about his disdain for the paparazzi.
Understandably, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly wary of the press since baby Archie was born. When he was speaking to journalist Tom Bradby for the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, Harry said spoke about how photographers make him feel.
"Every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back" to his mother's death, Harry said. "In that respect, it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."
He added: "I will not be bullied into carrying a game that killed my mum."
Fortunately, royal parents have another tool that can help combat paparazzi: Instagram.
On every one of their kids' birthdays, Prince William and Kate Middleton always share a few photos with the public on their Instagram account. This isn't just a kind gesture but also potentially a way of satiating the public's curiosity -- without supporting paparazzi. In fact, it's even been said that Kate "killed the market" for paparazzi shots by doing this.
Good for her. And good for us. Kate's photography skills are much better than any grainy, long-lens photo any day.
