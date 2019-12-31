The Disturbing Ways the Paparazzi 'Stalk' Prince George & Princess Charlotte

Photographers will stop at nothing to get photos of royal kids.

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, details about how paparazzi get photos of royal kids were revealed -- and they're not pretty.

"One photographer had gone so far as to hide in the trunk of a car as [Prince George] played in a park," the book claimed. "The methods used to get images of George including stalking the two-year-old heir, monitoring movements of other members of the royal family, and chasing cars."



Uh, chasing cars? Doesn't seem like a good idea -- especially when it involves the royal family.