Prince William's Body Language Might Be a Sign Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby #4

Speaking to Express, body language expert Judi James said: "William would be a very poor poker player as his facial expressions are often a give-away, especially when it comes to any good news. Unlike his dad he might manage to mask negatives like anger or frustration, but watch out for a lot of suppressed smiling if/when he is sitting on a fourth baby secret."

James added: "Trying to suppress a smile leads to a softened eye expression and narrowing and crinkling of the eyes, plus a pushing together of the lips, but the smile breaking out at the corners."

Hmm ... is that what we're seeing here?