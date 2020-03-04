Prince William's Body Language Might Be a Sign Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby #4

Splash News
Ah, royal babies. No one can get enough of them. Regardless of what drama is happening amongst the royal family, everyone seems to stop what they're doing and rejoice whenever a royal pregnancy is announced. And maybe -- just maybe -- royal fans will be treated to one of these beloved pregnancy announcements sooner than we thought. (Spoiler alert: Not from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.)
A body language expert recently remarked that Prince William has a few tells when Kate Middleton is pregnant.
Speaking to Express, body language expert Judi James said: "William would be a very poor poker player as his facial expressions are often a give-away, especially when it comes to any good news. Unlike his dad he might manage to mask negatives like anger or frustration, but watch out for a lot of suppressed smiling if/when he is sitting on a fourth baby secret."
James added: "Trying to suppress a smile leads to a softened eye expression and narrowing and crinkling of the eyes, plus a pushing together of the lips, but the smile breaking out at the corners."
Hmm ... is that what we're seeing here?
Kate, on the other hand, generally gives very little away.
"Kate isn't the best source of body language and behavioral clues when it comes to baby news," James said. "Her pose of standing with her hands clasped under her belly might be a giveaway for many women but for Kate it's a signature look, pregnant or not."
Tricky lady. Of course, even though her body language may not tend to give anything away, Kate does tend to change her hairstyle each time she's expecting (most likely to throw people off the scent.)
James also notes that lockdown seems to have done William and Kate good.
"The body language of Kate and William here suggests lock-down might have suited both their relationship as a couple and as a royal team as they appear more relaxed and in-tune than ever before," James said of the couple's post-lockdown appearances.
"The couple’s strong mirroring traits have always given clues of a like-minded relationship but here they seem happy to use many more tie-sign gestures than usual, keeping in communication with and enjoying one another’s company via glances, shared smiles and actual touches to allow us to glimpse more open affection and closeness."
Another hint to keep an eye out for from William?
His hand placement. "Both William and Harry tended to use subconscious mimicry rituals that gave huge clues when their wives were first pregnant, placing a hand over their own belly area in public in an act of empathy," James noted.
Very sweet -- also very good to know! We'll definitely be keeping an eye out for this hint from both men!
Annnnd of course there's the age-old clue Kate and William will add another child to their brood.
People are placing bets on it.
Previously, betting firm Coral told Express that Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely to have a fourth baby in the future.
"We think that Prince Louis will have another baby brother or sister join his family in the future," a spokesperson for Coral said. "We make it odds on that William and Kate have a fourth baby."
Hey, even if it's just a betting firm, it's putting out the idea into the universe.
