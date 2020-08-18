15 of the Most Stylish Royal Offices, Ranked

Splash News; Splash News; Splash News
When we think about the royal families all over the world, it's hard to conceptualize them as real people. To us, they're princes and princesses, or dukes and duchesses, kings, queens -- or will be in the future. Just like with celebrities, it's hard to see them as real people, because their lives seem so much more extravagant than ours. Their houses are bigger, the work they do takes them all over the world, and the rules (or protocols) they have to follow can seem suffocating at times. But, many of them do really great work, and for the first time ever, many of us are getting a chance to see what their home offices look like.
With the global health issue still wreaking havor, these working royals have continued their work while physically distancing. This means virtual conferences and video calls from their home offices, just like many of us have had to do. We've been able to take a peek at the home décor of some of the most famous royals and see how their office style stacks up to our home and each other, too. All in good fun, and based on the images we've seen on social media and small video looks, we've decided to rank the offices of the royals to see who has the most stylish at-home office look.
Here are the top 15.
-
15. Princess Eugenie1
We got a glimpse into Princess Eugenie's office when she was on a video conference call with several people, including her sister, Princess Beatrice. On the call, which was to present Teenage Cancer Trust Awards 2020, we didn't get to see a of her office -- but what we do see is it's white and has a lot of room for storage. Unfortunately, we don't get to see what: any artwork Princess E has, or anything else there that makes the space special or stand out.
-
14. Princess Alexandra2
Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, is elegant in every way. However, her office seems to lack any personality, color, or light. The colors are just subtle changes of the near-same shade of white, but just slightly different. Paired with the same sort of dull brown color in the desk, lamp shade, and picture frames, it's not exactly exciting -- or going to spark too much creativity.
-
-
13. Prince Carl Philip of Sweden3
Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland, has an office that is pretty basic and fully functional for an individual work day, but would also work well for a group meeting as well. Still, there isn't a lot of personality infused into this space, and the colors are neutral browns. (The plain white walls leaves a lot to be desired.) We don't feel this would be a space that would inspire big ideas or creativity, only because the décor leaves a lot to be desired.
-
12. Prince William4