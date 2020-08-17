Meghan Markle's Hair Evolution: From 'Suits' to Duchess

Image: Splash News



Splash News Long before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was already in the spotlight. She was a successful actress years before to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, and that means she has a long history of walking red carpets and having her photo taken by the media. When looking back at some of those older photos, it's so fun to see Meghan's hair journey through the years. From her early acting days to finding her stride on Suits to stepping into the national spotlight as Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan has radiated her beauty every step of the way. She looks good in pretty much any hairstyle (she could honestly probably even rock a mohawk -- or a mullet -- and still look amazing), but she has her style favorites that have kept coming back over the years.

Meghan Markle's hair evolution -- from her Deal or No Deal days, to her final official royal appearance -- has been a sight to witness. It's so fun to see which styles she likes to repeat, and how her hairstyles have changed as she's risen through the celebrity ranks.

What we especially love, though, is that many of the duchess' looks are easily replicated at home. She's not out here doing Game of Thrones braids -- like Kate Middleton has before. More often than not, Meghan wears a casual 'do. She loves a middle part, a messy bun, a low pony, and free-flowing waves. She's a lady after our own low-key hearts, especially now that she's no longer a working royal.

We'll probably see her in a lot of casual looks.

That said, she can also rock a formal hairstyle with the best of them. Basically she looks good in it all. Here are some of her biggest hairstyle moments from her time in the public eye.