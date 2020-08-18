16 Breathtaking Photos of Royals at the Beach

Image: Chris Jackson/WPA-Pool/Splash News



Chris Jackson/WPA-Pool/Splash News Being a working member of the royal family means many things, but included in that list is one thing for sure as part of their duties: lots of royal engagements. That usually means a lot of travel is part of the job -- sometimes including plenty of stuffy meetings in offices and old buildings. But other times, those royal engagements seem to be a lot of fun... and occasionally, they even send these royals straight to the beach, which is kind of amazing. After all, who wouldn't want to go to the beach and call it a work trip?

Just about every member of the fam has been seen at the beach, going all the way back to Queen Elizabeth and her corgis, to Princess Diana on vacation with Prince William and Prince Harry. Speaking of Harry, he's been at royal engagements by the ocean with Meghan Markle more than once, even though their time as working royals as a married couple was pretty short.

Whether they're there for work or for play, here are the times the royals have been spotted on the beach. Of course, when they're by the ocean, they're always looking fab... and these photos are definitely making us wish we had a beach vacation planned in the near future.

(Sigh.) There's always next year!

Click through to live vicariously through all of these gorgeous ocean views... and to marvel over how amazing Kate Middleton does treading through sand in heels. Just another one of her incredible talents we could never compete with ourselves!