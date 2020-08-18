16 Breathtaking Photos of Royals at the Beach

Chris Jackson/WPA-Pool/Splash News
Being a working member of the royal family means many things, but included in that list is one thing for sure as part of their duties: lots of royal engagements. That usually means a lot of travel is part of the job -- sometimes including plenty of stuffy meetings in offices and old buildings. But other times, those royal engagements seem to be a lot of fun... and occasionally, they even send these royals straight to the beach, which is kind of amazing.
After all, who wouldn't want to go to the beach and call it a work trip?
Just about every member of the fam has been seen at the beach, going all the way back to Queen Elizabeth and her corgis, to Princess Diana on vacation with Prince William and Prince Harry. Speaking of Harry, he's been at royal engagements by the ocean with Meghan Markle more than once, even though their time as working royals as a married couple was pretty short.
Whether they're there for work or for play, here are the times the royals have been spotted on the beach. Of course, when they're by the ocean, they're always looking fab... and these photos are definitely making us wish we had a beach vacation planned in the near future.
(Sigh.) There's always next year!
Click through to live vicariously through all of these gorgeous ocean views... and to marvel over how amazing Kate Middleton does treading through sand in heels. Just another one of her incredible talents we could never compete with ourselves!
Scilly Islands1
Back in 2016, Kate and Will paid a visit to the UK's Scilly Islands, somewhere that Will and his family vacationed as a child -- and where he and Kate have taken their own children on holiday, as well. At first, their visit had a bit of a setback, thanks to bad weather, according to Hello! Magazine, but then, they were able to get things right back on track once the sky cleared up.
Newborough Beach2
Not all of the royals' beach trips have been during warm weather -- and they haven't all been strictly for fun, either. In May 2019, Will and Kate visited Newborough Beach in North Wales, where they met with scouts to do some beach cleanup (Taking care of the earth can be fun, too, especially when kids are involved).
Talk about setting a great example!
Bondi Beach3
During Meghan and Harry's 2018 trip to Australia, they visited Bondi Beach, where they met with a local mental health organization called One Wave. Not only was the beach gorgeous, but it looked like these two were truly able to get their beach on, walking around in the sand, wearing leis, and meeting all kinds of new people -- and they both looked so happy to be doing it.
Making New Friends4
During that same visit to Bondi Beach, Meghan and Harry posed with the surfers who have come together to create OneWave, and honestly, has there ever been a beachier photo than this one? Of course, these two have had to spend a lot of time during royal engagements dressed up and indoors, so it's good to see them take a meeting that was a bit less formal.
With a Loyal Companion5
Has there ever been a more perfect way to spend a day than to take a stroll on the beach with a dog? If there is, we haven't heard of it -- and we don't think Queen Elizabeth has, either. In this throwback from July 1982, she's walking by the water in Norfolk with one of her corgis -- who she is famous for adoring -- and hopefully, she was perfectly relaxed when this photo was taken.
Princess Beatrice's Vacation6
This photo was snapped of Princess Beatrice back in 2012, when she was on vacation in Saint Tropez with her then-boyfriend, Dave Clark. A lot has changed since then, huh? After all, it has been eight years. But Beatrice looked so cute as she was having fun in the sun, and we'll have to admit that we're a bit jealous of what had to be a pretty glam vacay.
Hanging Ten7
Will and Kate might seem buttoned up, but they're all about hanging loose when they get the chance! This photo is from their September 2016 visit to Towan Beach in Cornwall, UK, when they met with the Wave Project, which offers up surf therapy to kids in the United Kingdom. Not everybody wears a suit and dress to the beach, but these two look pretty good in theirs.
A 'Baywatch' Moment8
Wait a minute ... is this Kate Middleton running on the beach -- wearing wedges in the sand, no less -- with the waves crashing behind her? This is a pretty unforgettable photo. Here, she's on Manley Beach in Sydney during a trip to Australia with William in 2014, and this was taken when they were meeting with lifeguards.
Looks like a pretty fun meeting to us!
More Australian Fun9
While we're talking about members of the royal family in Australia, let's add these two to the list. Here are Meghan and Harry during their 2018 visit to the land down under. They're in Melbourne here, taking a tour of the beach, visiting with lifeguards, and doing beach cleanup -- much like Will and Kate have done in the past -- looking perfectly windswept along the way.
South Africa10
It seems like Meghan truly loved this day of her and Harry's South African tour in the fall of 2019. (Her face here says it all!) This photo was taken when they visited Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, and it seemed like they truly had a blast. Plus, Meghan looked great (and totally casual) in her denim jacket with her hair in a messy bun.
Serious goals!
A Princess in the Waves11
Taken in 1993, when she was on a vacation in the Caribbean, this photo shows Princess Diana out in the ocean, having fun in the sun. First of all, the color of that swimsuit? Absolutely perfect on her. Second of all, Diana looks amazing, and it's hard to deny that. This photo is a pretty good one... and it's enough to make us miss Diana and the beach, all at the same time.
Visiting Canada12
This photo is also a major throwback! It was taken in July 2011, just a few months after Will and Kate got married. Here, they're visiting the beach in Prince Edward Island in Canada, and although it was July, it was obviously still just a bit chilly. They both look so young here, but this would be one of their earliest royal beach engagements ever.
Prince Harry in Nevis13
Before he and Meghan were a thing, Prince Harry was still hitting the beach, albeit on his own. Here, he's in Nevis in the Caribbean, visiting the beach on behalf of the queen and talking people who were running a conservation project to rescue baby turtles. This allowed Harry himself to get involved with the tiny creatures, all in front of this beautiful backdrop.
Getting Sporty in Brazil14
Look at tiny Harry on the beach! This photo was taken a full eight years ago in 2012, when he was in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, playing beach volleyball and rugby on Flamengo Beach. Given how much Harry has always loved sports and being active, it's no surprise that he totally got into this game on the sand, and we can't believe how much younger he looked then.
-
A Family Beach Day15
Here's a sweet memory we're sure William and Harry are glad to have with their mom and grandma. Taken in April 1990, Diana is hanging on the beach with her boys in the British Virgin Islands with her mom, Frances Shand-kydd, and of course, Diana looks amazing as always -- and Will and Harry are too cute.
Who doesn't love playing in the sand on the beach?
The Cayman Islands16
Last year, Prince Charles and Camilla paid a visit to the Cayman Islands, and here, Charles is visiting an organization to research the health of the ocean (and why it's declining) in Little Cayman. "The Prince joined a class of Year 6 pupils from Cayman International School for ‘Reefs Go Live’ -- a live link-up to a dive team on the nearby reef," Clarence House wrote on Instagram at the time.