Joy-Anna Duggar Called 'Greedy' for Having Two Baby Showers for Her Rainbow Baby

The Duggar family is usually under fire for some reason or another, but this is one we didn't see coming. Fans are slamming the Duggars for having multiple baby showers, and they're particularly upset with Joy-Anna Duggar for her recent shower.
Basically, is there anything these people do that makes everyone happy?
Recently, Joy celebrated her baby girl with a shower with her family.
They kept it pretty low key, and the family shared photos from the party on their Instagram a few weeks later. It appears Joy had a good time hanging out with her sisters and getting ready to welcome Gideon's little sister into the world.
But now, it sounds like fans on a popular Duggar snark subreddit just aren't into it at all.
Some Duggar fans think Joy shouldn't have had a shower because this isn't her first baby.
One fan wrote:
"[They] brag about 'buy used and save the difference' but I see they recently threw a nice baby shower for Joy's SECOND kid. Normally you don't have a shower for second babies, unless they are so far apart in age you know the parents are getting stuff all over again. So you think in a family where they all have so many babies, they'd be borrowing each other's junk. It just seems really vapid, greedy and selfish for a family so well off and supposedly thrifty to be doing this."Ouch!
Others pointed out that everyone in the family seems to do this, not just Joy.
"When you’re raised in a cult where your #1 goal in life is getting pregnant, I can see how celebrating each thing (announcement, gender reveal, baby shower, etc.) is a huge deal," a commenter wrote. "I wouldn't be a bit surprised if they had lots of used baby gear, I know they shuffle clothes around."
They do seem to share stuff for sure -- we've seen them swap maternity clothes on Counting On -- but we have noticed lots of baby showers (for lots of babies).
It's hard to find too much fault with celebrating Joy, though.
She's been through a lot over the last year -- it's hard to imagine how difficult the stillbirth she experienced in 2019 must have been for her and Austin. Now, she's finally able to welcome her rainbow baby, and we're so happy for her. Why not enjoy it and celebrate with her family?
Then, there's also the fact that this baby is a girl and her last was a boy. It's pretty common to have a shower for a second baby if that baby is a different gender.
There are far worse things than baby showers to worry about, TBH.
Duggar-related or not, there are plenty of other things happening in the world, right?!
So when it comes to the parties people throw to celebrate their babies, maybe we can let this one slide. We're happy Joy's happy, and we can't wait to meet her baby girl when she finally makes her arrival ... which should be happening any day now!
