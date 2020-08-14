20 Things We've Learned From Meghan Markle's Drama-Filled Legal Battle

Image: Splash News



Splash News Since 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been waging a dramatic legal battle against two newspapers for revealing the contents of a private letter that Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle. The duo has alleged that Meghan's private information was misused, and that the papers engaged in copyright infringement and data protection breaches. (The papers' parent company has denied all the charges.) As the lawsuit has waged on, court documents have been made public that revealed a lot of personal information about Meghan and her relationship with her father. For the first time, we're hearing Meghan's side of all the stories that the press ran for months.

According to Vogue, the whole thing started when some of Meghan's friends spoke anonymously on her behalf to People magazine. One of them mentioned that Meghan had written a letter to her father after her wedding. "She’s like, 'Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship,'" the friend claimed of the letter's contents.

Hearing that such a letter existed, The Mail on Sunday paper was able to get a copy of it, and both that paper and MailOnline published portions of Meghan Markle's words in five different articles. Ironically enough, throughout the court process, Meghan has had to reveal even more private details about herself and her father that have now leaked to the public through court documents.

Here are some of the most dramatic things that the documents have revealed.