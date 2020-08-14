20 Things We've Learned From Meghan Markle's Drama-Filled Legal Battle

Splash News
Since 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been waging a dramatic legal battle against two newspapers for revealing the contents of a private letter that Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle. The duo has alleged that Meghan's private information was misused, and that the papers engaged in copyright infringement and data protection breaches. (The papers' parent company has denied all the charges.)
As the lawsuit has waged on, court documents have been made public that revealed a lot of personal information about Meghan and her relationship with her father. For the first time, we're hearing Meghan's side of all the stories that the press ran for months.
According to Vogue, the whole thing started when some of Meghan's friends spoke anonymously on her behalf to People magazine. One of them mentioned that Meghan had written a letter to her father after her wedding. "She’s like, 'Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship,'" the friend claimed of the letter's contents.
Hearing that such a letter existed, The Mail on Sunday paper was able to get a copy of it, and both that paper and MailOnline published portions of Meghan Markle's words in five different articles. Ironically enough, throughout the court process, Meghan has had to reveal even more private details about herself and her father that have now leaked to the public through court documents.
Here are some of the most dramatic things that the documents have revealed.
Why She Wrote the Letter in the First Place
This whole lawsuit started because Meghan's private letter to her dad was published. In the court documents, the duchess revealed why she wrote the letter to begin with. She said she didn't want it to be an attack on her father, nor was it her way of reconciling with him. "It was a private and deeply personal expression to him of her feelings and an attempt to remind him of some facts pertaining to their personal relationship," the papers say.
The Lawsuit Was Filed When Meghan & Harry Were Still Royals
Harry announced in October 2019 that he and Meghan were taking legal action against the tabloids that printed Meghan's private letter. He maintained that the couple supported media freedom, but they felt that they had to defend themselves against the "British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences."
Meghan's Friends Were Worried About Her Mental Health
As the press posted increasingly negative coverage of Meghan, several of her friends decided to speak up anonymously on her behalf to People magazine. According to the Mirror, recent court documents revealed that the friends talked to the magazine, because they were concerned about Meghan.
The friends reportedly were "extremely worried about her mental health especially as she was vulnerable as well as heavily pregnant at the time. As a result, one of her closest friends decided that they should help by arranging to give anonymous interviews to this American magazine."
In the end, things backfired pretty spectacularly, but at least the friends tried.
She Felt Unprotected by the Royal Family
The court documents also showed that Meghan reportedly felt "unprotected by the Institution" of the royal family while the press was saying so many negative things about her. It is common practice for the royal family to ignore claims about themselves, but they have occasionally issued statements -- like they recently did about an article that claimed Kate Middleton was overwhelmed by her workload.
Apparently, Meghan didn't feel the royal family had her back in the same way.
Kensington Palace's "No Comment" Was Crushing to the Duchess
Not only did Meghan feel "unprotected," but she was really upset by Kensington Palace issuing a "no comment" statement to People magazine. According to the Mirror, Meghan was allegedly never asked if she wanted to comment, and had she been, she would have issued a statement to say that she was not involved in People magazine story and didn't ask her friends to say anything on her behalf.
Meghan Learned of Her Dad's Heart Attack in the Press
It was reported that the court documents revealed that Meghan didn't learn that her father reportedly had a heart attack from him; she learned it in the press. A similar thing happened when TMZ broke the news of Kobe Bryant's death before police had told the family. It's just so sad when the media gets in the way of real people's lives in this way.
Meghan's Private Texts Have Come Out
Court documents contained several of Meghan and Harry's text message exchanges with her dad ahead of their wedding. After his reported heart attack, she texted him repeatedly to no avail.
"Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don't respond," she said. "Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I'm very sorry to hear you're in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us….What hospital are you at?"
She Didn't Block Her Dad's Number
There were some reports that Meghan got fed up with her dad and blocked his number, but in the court documents, Meghan denied this. If anything, the court documents show that she tried repeatedly to text and call him, but he wasn't answering her. That's probably part of why Meg wrote him a letter when she had trouble contacting him other ways.
Meghan Denies That Her Mom Wasn't Invited to the Baby Shower
Another false claim that Meghan hit back against was the rumor that her mom Doria Ragland hadn't been invited to her baby shower. Vogue reported that the court documents said that Meghan, "of course," invited Doria -- and even offered to pay for the plane tickets -- but Doria had to work. While she was at it, Meghan also hit back at claims that her shower was super expensive. "[It] actually cost a tiny fraction of the $300k falsely stated," the documents said.
Frogmore Renovations Weren't as Elaborate as Reported
While clearing up reports about her allegedly lavish baby shower, Meghan also hit back at some of the claims about her and Harry's Frogmore renovations. The updates to her home with Harry were paid for with taxpayer dollars, but Meghan assures the public that they didn't fund a yoga studio, tennis court, guest wing, orangery, or copper bath tub.
Good to know.
Meghan Denies That Her Wedding Was Harmful to Taxpayers' Pockets
The Mirror reported that Meghan also took issue with complaints that her wedding was publicly funded. She claimed that only the security costs were paid for by the public, and that Prince Charles paid for the ceremony itself. Additionally, court documents state, "Contribution of public funds towards crowd security was far outweighed by the tourism revenue of over one billion pounds ... that was generated from the royal wedding."
Meghan's Dad Hasn't Met Archie
Little Archie is a year old now, but the Mirror reported that the court documents say Archie has never met his American grandfather in person. Thomas Markle also reportedly never met Prince Harry in person, either, but he has spoken with him via phone. It's crazy that there's this whole side of his daughter's life that Thomas just doesn't know much about.
Meghan Brought Up Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice
This lawsuit was originally filed when Meghan was still a member of the royal family, but she and Harry have now left that behind -- so she quickly took aim in the court documents at suggestions that her desire to work was out of line with the royal family's protocol. Per the Mirror, the documents state that "member[s] of the Royal Family undertake paid work," including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Harry's cousins would probably like to be excluded from this narrative.
Recently Won the Right to Protect the Friends Who Spoke Out
The lawsuit wages on, but Meghan did have a small victory this month. According to People magazine, Meghan had requested that the identity of her friends who first spoke out on her behalf remain anonymous. "The Duchess felt it was necessary to take this step to try and protect her friends -- as any of us would," her legal team told People.
The judge granted her request.
The Full Trial Will Commence Soon
People magazine also reported that the full trial will not begin until later this year, or possibly 2021. When it happens, even more information about Meghan and her father is likely to come out in the process. We support Meghan's right to defend herself, but it does seem odd for her to release so much personal information in a trial about the right to her privacy.
Meghan Plans to Donate the Money if She Wins
If the duchess is victorious in this lawsuit, she has big plans for the monetary damages she'll win. Apparently, she plans to donate any financial gain to an anti-bullying charity as one final act against the press that bullied her. That's our Meghan: always doing the right thing, even when she has to move mountains in order to do so.
The Defendant Denies That They're in the Wrong
Associated Newspapers, the parent company of Mail on Sunday and MailOnline that Meghan is suing, has denied all of Meghan Markle's allegations. The company plans to fight for their right to have published the letter all the way to the bitter end, so this lawsuit is not going away as easily as some of the cases in Meghan's old show Suits may have.
This Isn't Even Meghan & Harry's Only Lawsuit
As the ex-royal couple awaits the trial on this case, they have several other ongoing legal battles to attend to. Reportedly, Prince Harry is also suing three other news organizations for allegedly hacking their phones. Most recently, the couple took legal action against a photographer who used a drone to take pictures of Archie while he was playing at home.
... But They're Not the First Royals to Sue
That may seem like a lot of lawsuits -- and it is -- but there is royal precedent for taking that route. Everyone from the Queen, to Princess Diana, to Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken legal aim at the press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even won their case after a French newspaper published photos of a topless Kate Middleton.
Bottom Line: Don't Mess with Meghan & Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have proven that they will stop at nothing to protect their family and their privacy, and that they will not stand for the media publishing false stories about themselves. Now that they're free from the royal family, they can respond to whatever they want to, however they choose.
... and they're not messing around.