Princess Beatrice's Dreamy Honeymoon Will Blow Her Small Wedding Out of the Water

When Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last month, she kept things incredibly low-key, only inviting a small number of guests. But now that she's about to leave for her honeymoon, this lady is doing it big. Apparently, Beatrice has a huge, luxe honeymoon planned, and it sounds like it's going to leave that tiny wedding in the dust.
This big honeymoon will be a huge contrast to their wedding.
Of course, we can all enjoy a luxurious vacation (especially during a year that's come with as many unexpected challenges as this one has), but we actually really adored how chill Bea's wedding was.
A small guest list, a sweet garden reception, surrounded by the people they love most (including Queen Elizabeth, obviously). It sounds like what dreams are made of!
Edoardo and Beatrice are reportedly planning a "large-scale" honeymoon at the end of August.
While on the Royally Obsessed podcast, hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie shared their thoughts on Beatrice and Edo's plans, and they seem to think that something huge is in the works for later this month.
"We heard from sources that they would be going to a bigger, more luxurious, large-scale honeymoon later this month," Bowie said. "Later in August. So I'm wondering if they're on that yet or if they're in the middle or whatever it is."
The happy couple has already taken a mini-moon.
Last month, The Daily Mail reported that shortly after their wedding, Beatrice and Edoardo were spotted leaving for a road trip to the South of France, heading out on a quick getaway to celebrate their marriage before the real honeymoon.
"It was such a surprise to see them. Edo was behind the wheel and they looked just like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive," the witness said.
These two have a lot to celebrate these days.
Last week, Beatrice celebrated her birthday as she turned 32 years old, and Eugenie shared this sweet photo of the two of them the night before the wedding to mark the occasion.
Weddings, birthdays, an upcoming honeymoon -- things are definitely a lot different this summer for many of us, but it seems like Beatrice has definitely found plenty of ways to salvage this strange years and celebrate the happy moments.
We'll be waiting for those honeymoon details.
Of course, we're planning to live vicariously through her and Edoardo's vacation, so we're going to need to know everything ... and if they wanted to share a photo or two, we definitely wouldn't hate that, either.
If Bea needs anyone to spill the details to, she knows where to find us. In the meantime, we still aren't over her wedding photos. She was a seriously beautiful bride.
