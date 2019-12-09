Princess Diana Had a Special Way To Make Harry Feel 'Lucky' He'll Never Be King

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Much like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, when it came to raising her kids, Princess Diana did things her own way -- particularly when it came to talking to Prince Harry about his role in the royal family. Although Prince William's future was always very apparent, the Duke of Sussex's was a little more vague. However, Princess Diana had the perfect tactic for dealing with this tricky subject.
Diana wanted her kids treated equally.
According to the Sun, the royal family was always all about Prince William because he's a direct successor to the throne -- and that didn't sit well with Diana or Charles. Both wanted to try to treat their kids as similarly as possible, but the monarchy wasn't having it.
"Prince Charles shared Diana's concerns about making sure the boys shared things in their early years," royal journalist Richard Kay said in the documentary Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince.
"But certainly, more senior members of the royal family in private were saying: 'This is nonsense. William is the future. All our efforts must go into educating William.' It was William the Queen would invite for lessons in kingship when he was at Eton and she was at Windsor Castle."
Because of the way the monarchy acted toward him, Harry always felt 'less than' William.
In fact, Harry reportedly still feels this way.
According to the new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, Harry believes that the royal family is still choosing William over him -- particularly when it came to coverage over their reported feud.
Apparently, Harry suspected royal aides were leaking stories about the brothers that conveniently always painted William in a much better light.
"Harry was upset that it was playing out so publicly and that so much of the information being reported was wrong," a source said in the biography. "There had been moments where he felt people working with his brother had put things out to make William look good, even if it meant throwing Harry under the bus."
Back in the day, though, Diana had a clever way of approaching the fraught subject with her youngest son.
She made it seem like it was blessing that Harry didn't have to carry the burden of being king because it gave him more freedom.
"Diana had tried to imbue in her younger son that he should never let anyone make him feel that he wasn't special just because he would never be king," Finding Freedom claimed, via The Independent. “If anything, she reasoned, he was lucky, because Harry had the opportunity to find his purpose."
Obviously, Harry is still dealing with the aftermath of his mother's death.
