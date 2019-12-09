Princess Diana Had a Special Way To Make Harry Feel 'Lucky' He'll Never Be King

According to the Sun, the royal family was always all about Prince William because he's a direct successor to the throne -- and that didn't sit well with Diana or Charles. Both wanted to try to treat their kids as similarly as possible, but the monarchy wasn't having it.

"Prince Charles shared Diana's concerns about making sure the boys shared things in their early years," royal journalist Richard Kay said in the documentary Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince.

"But certainly, more senior members of the royal family in private were saying: 'This is nonsense. William is the future. All our efforts must go into educating William.' It was William the Queen would invite for lessons in kingship when he was at Eton and she was at Windsor Castle."