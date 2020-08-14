Meghan Markle Style Evolution Over the Years

Splash News
It feels like Meghan Markle has been a part of the royal family forever, but it's only been two years since she married Prince Harry -- and it's been much, much longer than that since she first entered the spotlight. Though Meghan is sometimes teased for getting her start holding a briefcase on Deal or No Deal, she quickly scored her breakout role on the USA Network drama Suits -- and eventually, she became the Duchess of Sussex. It's been a long road for Meghan, and through it all, her style has evolved with her, changing so much over the years.
It is clear Meghan's style has changed, and it's crazy to see how differently she used to dress before her career really took off. For the past decade, she's been walking different red carpets, attending all kinds of events -- eventually even her own royal wedding -- and she's managed to adjust her wardrobe (and her own personal style) accordingly.
Meghan, as we know her now, has come a long way from when she was just starting out, and at this point, she has a closet just about anyone would be envious of -- royal or not. Going all the way back to 2012, so much has changed about Meghan's style -- from her haircut and color, to the kinds of clothing she chooses to wear to the way she carries herself -- and it makes sense. Just about everything that could possibly change about her life has.
Looking at these photos of some of Meghan's best looks, it's easy to see what hasn't changed, too, and the ways that she has stayed true to herself have always come through in her outfits.
May 20121
Going all the way back to May 2012, Meghan wore this beige top with a coordinating skirt and sandals on the red carpet at a USA Network event, proving that her love of neutrals has been happening for a very long time. Her hair was so different then, too, with a reddish, lighter tint to her locks that we now know to be super dark.
November 20122
By the end of that same year, Meghan was already making major changes to her style. When she attended the TV Guide Hot List party in November 2012, her hair was much darker. (So much closer to the Meghan we know and love today!) Her color block dress definitely made a statement, though, and we can't see her wearing this outfit to any royal engagements.
January 20133
Meghan Markle started off 2013 at the Paley Center for An Evening With Suits, wearing an outfit that we could totally see her in as the Duchess of Sussex. According to Us Weekly, here, she's wearing a Heidi Merrick blouse, and can we talk about how good this color looks on her? If she ever wants to introduce more pops of color into her current wardrobe, this is a great place to start.
May 20134
At the 2013 USA Upfronts, Meghan showed up in a more casual mini dress, accessorizing with chunky bracelets. This is definitely one of her looks that is the farthest away from what she wears today. (She looks super cute, but also super young.) There's no way the lady in this photo had any idea what the future would hold for her!
September 20135
Imagine what Queen Elizabeth would have said if she saw Meghan in this ensemble! Meghan wore this cropped set to New York Fashion Week in 2013 -- when she attended the Max Azria runway show -- and she looked gorgeous. We have a hard time imagining present-day Meghan having anything like this in her closet.
February 20146
Meghan wore this outfit to the Marc Jacobs Daisy Chain pop up during New York Fashion Week in 2014, and she killed it. Everything from the sweater to her skinny pants, to her stilettos, to her sleek hairstyle was perfection -- even if it's another symbol of the style she left behind when she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex.
Change happens!
November 20157
Meghan busted out her shiniest look at the Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, and it definitely paid off. She looks amazing here ... and it makes us wonder if she misses getting all dressed up and attending these kinds of parties. We can't imagine her (or any of the royals) wearing something like this, but maybe she'll be able to bring out these kinds of dresses again now that she and Harry are in LA.
January 20168
Here's Meghan in the beginning of a year that would end up changing her life forever. She chose this Dolce & Gabbana dress for an Elle event with matching red lipstick, and her look was amazing. By the end of the year, she'd be caught in a whirlwind romance with Prince Harry, and life as she knew it would look totally different.
... and her style would start changing in a way it never had before.
September 20179
During one of Harry and Meghan's earliest public appearances as a couple, she chose a super casual look -- and she looked great. For the Invictus Games in 2017, Meghan chose a white button-front shirt with the sleeves rolled up, ripped jeans, and sunglasses. Just one of those effortless-looking outfits that's totally put together all at the same time.
November 201710
This look ended up being one of Meghan's most iconic ones, since it's what she wore for her photo call with Harry when the couple announced that they were engaged. As Us Weekly pointed out, she's wearing a white Line the Label coat with nude Aquazzura heels, and this ended up being a solid transition point for her wardrobe when she went from actress to royal.
December 201811Not long after her engagement to Harry, Meghan joined the royal family for their traditional Christmas service at Sandringham, and she already seemed to be part of the family. As Us Weekly shared, she wore this camel colored Sentaler coat, a Club Monaco dress, Stuart Weitzman boots, and a Chloe bag. She fit right in next to Kate Middleton -- like she'd been doing this her whole life.
February 201812
Joining Harry on a trip to Edinburgh in the beginning of 2018, Meghan Markle looked like a much more polished version of the actress we knew before her royal ties. They might not have been married at that point, but she already looked the part -- with her own flair, of course. This plaid coat was the perfect statement piece with this low-key black top and skirt.
March 201813The royal engagements were already setting in for Meghan, even months before her wedding even happened! Here Meghan is accompanying Harry to Commonwealth Day in March 2018, refining her royal style even further as it got closer to the big day. Her coordinating coat and hat were a perfect match, along with the black dress she wore under it the way it matched her clutch.
January 201914
By the time 2019 rolled around, a lot had changed for Meghan. She was married and expecting her first child with Harry. Even though her style had to change to accommodate her baby bump, Meghan still incorporated her new royal touch to it -- as well as her own personal spin. Here she is, in a neutral toned look that she's always worn that works just as well in maternity mode.
July 201915
Just a couple of months after Archie's birth, Meghan made an appearance at the London premiere of The Lion King with Harry -- the kind of environment she likely felt comfortable in, thanks to her Hollywood days. Here, she looked amazing in her Jason Wu dress and black Aquazzura heels.
We never would have guessed she had a 2-month-old waiting at home!
January 202016
After Meghan and Harry took a break and headed to Canada over the holidays at the end of 2019, they returned in January, making public appearances in the UK for the first time in months -- and Meghan definitely dressed for the occasion. She was at Harry's side in a brown turtleneck, skirt, and a camel colored coat. This ended up being pretty iconic as it ended up being one of their final appearances before their royal exit.
March 202017
After going back to Canada for a while, Meghan and Harry returned to the UK in March to finish up their royal engagements before their time as working royals officially came to an end. At the Endeavor Fund Awards, Meghan definitely dressed to impress, and left a lasting mark on people -- not even letting the rain get in her way of showing up in one of her best looks ever.