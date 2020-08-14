Meghan Markle Style Evolution Over the Years

Image: Splash News



Splash News It feels like Meghan Markle has been a part of the royal family forever, but it's only been two years since she married Prince Harry -- and it's been much, much longer than that since she first entered the spotlight. Though Meghan is sometimes teased for getting her start holding a briefcase on Deal or No Deal, she quickly scored her breakout role on the USA Network drama Suits -- and eventually, she became the Duchess of Sussex. It's been a long road for Meghan, and through it all, her style has evolved with her, changing so much over the years.

It is clear Meghan's style has changed, and it's crazy to see how differently she used to dress before her career really took off. For the past decade, she's been walking different red carpets, attending all kinds of events -- eventually even her own royal wedding -- and she's managed to adjust her wardrobe (and her own personal style) accordingly.

Meghan, as we know her now, has come a long way from when she was just starting out, and at this point, she has a closet just about anyone would be envious of -- royal or not. Going all the way back to 2012, so much has changed about Meghan's style -- from her haircut and color, to the kinds of clothing she chooses to wear to the way she carries herself -- and it makes sense. Just about everything that could possibly change about her life has.

Looking at these photos of some of Meghan's best looks, it's easy to see what hasn't changed, too, and the ways that she has stayed true to herself have always come through in her outfits.