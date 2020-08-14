15 Times Kate Middleton Rocked a Pair of Sneakers Like a Boss

Image: Splash News; Splash News; Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images



Splash News; Splash News; Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images When it comes to Kate Middleton's royal style, she always seems to have it together. We're not sure if it's all her taste, or if she has the help of a stylist, but whatever the case, Kate always looks dressed for the occasion and stylish. The Duchess' style has evolved over time since becoming official with Prince William, and even more as she's come into her own. Her accessory game is always on point, and her shoes are always swoon-worthy.

For the most part, Kate follows the royal fashion rules, and while Kate does wear a wedge shoe here and there, she generally follows along with the Queen's preference of kitten heels. However, given Kate's role as a senior working member of the royal family, her job does take her all over the world, and she gets to try out all sorts of activities – from the serious to the fun. When it comes to the more fun events, Kate isn't afraid to swap out those kitten heels for a great pair of sneakers.

The Duchess of Cambridge has never looked bad in any outfit she's chosen, and it doesn't matter if she's dressed to the nines -- tiara and all -- or if she's rocking a casual athleisure while showing off her sporty side. It's refreshing at times to see her having fun, out of those heels -- that have to be painful to wear sometimes -- and dressed like the rest of us.

Here are 15 times Kate Middleton rocked a pair of sneakers and was able to stand out as someone who always looks her best.