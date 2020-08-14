15 Times Kate Middleton Rocked a Pair of Sneakers Like a Boss

Splash News; Splash News; Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images
When it comes to Kate Middleton's royal style, she always seems to have it together. We're not sure if it's all her taste, or if she has the help of a stylist, but whatever the case, Kate always looks dressed for the occasion and stylish. The Duchess' style has evolved over time since becoming official with Prince William, and even more as she's come into her own. Her accessory game is always on point, and her shoes are always swoon-worthy.
For the most part, Kate follows the royal fashion rules, and while Kate does wear a wedge shoe here and there, she generally follows along with the Queen's preference of kitten heels. However, given Kate's role as a senior working member of the royal family, her job does take her all over the world, and she gets to try out all sorts of activities – from the serious to the fun. When it comes to the more fun events, Kate isn't afraid to swap out those kitten heels for a great pair of sneakers.
The Duchess of Cambridge has never looked bad in any outfit she's chosen, and it doesn't matter if she's dressed to the nines -- tiara and all -- or if she's rocking a casual athleisure while showing off her sporty side. It's refreshing at times to see her having fun, out of those heels -- that have to be painful to wear sometimes -- and dressed like the rest of us.
Here are 15 times Kate Middleton rocked a pair of sneakers and was able to stand out as someone who always looks her best.
Kate Plays Cricket1
On October 17, 2019, Kate and Prince William were on a tour in Islamabad, Pakistan. There, they visited the National Cricket Academy -- the biggest sport in the country -- and decided to try their hand at it themselves. (Kate attempted to hit the cricket ball, holding the bat and giving it a few swings.) Thankfully, Kate wasn't wearing her typical high heel shoes, trading them for a pair of crisp white sneakers.
Visit to the Garden Center2
In one of the first appearances, the Duchess of Cambridge made after the worldwide health issues forced her to continue her work remotely, she visited the Fakenham Garden Center in Norfolk on June 19, 2020. While there, she chose plants and trees that she was going to help put in the ground, and she came dressed and ready to get her hands dirty.
Instead of freshly buffed heels, Kate traded them in for what looks like water-resistant sneakers. The perfect footwear choice for a garden center!
Soccer Time, Now3
The Duchess of Cambridge isn't afraid to try her hand at sports and to have a good time. Here, the Duke and Duchess visited Galway, Ireland on March 5, 2020, and Kate got in on the action. She showed off her soccer skills, and it was clear from the photos that she knows what she's going. Since she was going to play sports, Kate wore a pair of black sneakers with a touch of bright orange popping out.
Time to Go Sailing4
The Duchess gets to do all sorts of interesting and different things as part of her job as a senior working member of the family. On August 8, 2019, Kate attended the King's Cup Regatta at Cowes on the Isle of Wright. There, she went head-to-head as a skipper of an individual sailing boat, and it looks like she had the best time. Since she was going to be on a boat -- where it's anything but stable and near water -- she opted to wear a pair of light grey sneakers.
Kate totally looked the part of a skipper!
Flower Show5
Kate visited the Chelsea Flower Show on May 20, 2019 in London, and instead of wearing her typical high heels, or opting for the easier wedge sandal, the mom of three chose to wear white sneakers. It's becoming a theme that Kate likes to wear these -- this time choosing to wear with a white blouse with small lace patterns and tan pants that hit just above the ankle.
The duchess typically pairs these white sneakers (or ones similar) when she is able to dress a little more casually, but still wants to present herself how she always does.
Trip to SportsAid Event6
When Kate is doing anything related to sports, she knows it's time for her to dress up with those sneakers. On February 26, the Duchess was spotted leaving a SportsAid Stars event at the London Stadium in Stratford, London, England. This outfit is not the typical look the future queen goes for. Kate pairs an emerald green jumper, a dark blue blazer, and those crisp white sneakers.
It looks great on her.
Pregnant & Choosing Comfort7
While at Villa Park during her and Prince William's visit to Birmingham visit on November 22, 2017, Kate is early in her pregnancy with son Louis. During her visit to the park, Kate chose to keep it casual, wearing black jeans, a black top, and black sneakers. She opted to have a pop of bright red color with the puffy jacket that completed her outfit. Kate watched young kids and adults play sports, but she chose this time to not join in on the fun.
Tennis Time8
Another time the mom of three brought out those white sneakers what on October 30, 2017, when she paid a visit to The Lawn Tennis Association. While there, Kate watched the kids play a game of lawn tennis, tried her hand at it herself, and gave some pointers to the people in attendance. This was another adorable casual outfit where she had her hair tied back in a ponytail and wore black jogger pants that had a thick white stripe down the side -- and a light jacket that matched.
Beer Gardens9
Filed under another fun event the Duchess gets to attend, thanks to her job, Kate got to enjoy beer and participate in a rowing match while on a Royal Tour in Germany in July 2017. She was able to climb in and test out a boat, and seemed to have a great time with the crowds. This was another occasion Kate decided to go more casual, wearing white sneakers, navy pants, and a white shirt with blue stripes.
Yacht Time10
On August 8, 2019, at the Royal Yacht Squadron during the King's Cup Regatta in Cowes, England, Kate showed off another outfit that paired sneakers instead of heels. With this outfit, she wore black pants that hit just above the ankle, and a colorful striped sweater shirt. The Duke and Duchess were in attendance to raise funds and support for several charities -- including Action on Addiction, Place2Be, and the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.
Green Sneakers & a Dress11
Leave it to the Duchess to start a new fashion trend in the UK. (If this hasn't caught on there with the other royals, it should.) While visiting Baby Basics UK -- heading up a donation drive that ended in 19 brands donating items to help mothers and babies in need -- Kate did so while wearing a gorgeous green shirtdress and white sneakers. Turns out, she was wearing the Boden Viola Maxi Shirt Dress, which retailed for about $198—but has since sold out.
Another Football Match12
Football – or soccer as we know it across the pond – is something the Duchess has played a few times while working and touring. On February 27, 2019, Kate and Prince William paid a visit to Windsor Park Stadium, home of the Irish Football Association in Belfast, Northern Ireland. We love how, even when casual in athletic wear, Kate always pays attention to her outfit. (Her navy blue sneakers match her jacket.)
A Tour Fit for a Princess13
On September 30, 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, visiting the Tall Ship run by the Sail and Life Training Society, and participating in a tour of the Victoria Harbour. While there, Kate rocked the sneaker look, pairing white sneakers with black pants and finished off the look with a casual but chic tan jacket.
Over the years, Kate went back to this type of look several times. The dark pants and stand out jacket and her signature white sneakers.
A Grand Race14
Even the royals can have fun and look good doing it, and during this trip to Olympic Park on February 5, 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- along with Prince Harry -- took part in a race during the Heads Together team training day for the London Marathon. We've seen the Duchess wear outfits like this before. (It's really close to the one she wore later on November 22, 2017. It looks like all three are having a lot of fun.)
Oldie But a Goodie15
The Duchess has been making perfect fashion choices from the beginning, and the proof of that comes early on when Prince William and Kate attended the London 2012 Paralympic Games on August 30 in London, England. The two were watching the cycling events and totally dressed the part of watching sporting events. Kate, like always, paired her red shirt with her bright red sneakers, and the attention to detail shows the small navy colors on her shoes paired with the navy pants she wore, too.