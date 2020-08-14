8 Celebrity Couples Who Welcomed a Child Shortly After a Cheating Scandal

Splash News
We know that relationships are not easy. When we add celebrity status, temptation everywhere, and distance from their partner, it seems like a recipe for disaster. Some celebrities are still going strong years later, while others have had some pretty big hiccups along the way. Cheating happens, and it's not fun to have to work through the decision is to stay together or to move on from the relationship. For celebrities, given their status, it seems like there are way more cheating rumors, allegations, and confessions than the general population.
... and everyone has an opinion on what should be done.
Celebrities always seem to have cheating scandals surrounding them. Some are really serious allegations that turned out to be accurate, and others are played out in the media -- and still no one really knows what happened. It can be hard at times to remember that these celebrities are people who have feelings like the rest of us, and these cheating allegations have to be stressful, especially if the couple are expecting a baby when these rumors start playing out in public.
Some stars make their relationship work, and others choose to part ways. Still, for these celebrities, they happened to welcome a baby shortly after cheating rumors started circulating and that has got to increase the stress.
Here's a look at the celebrity couples who welcomed a child shortly after cheating rumors hit the headlines.
1. Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett1
Kendra Wilkinson and former NFL player Hank Baskett got married in 2009, shortly after they announced the two were going to become parents. The two had their ups and downs throughout their marriage, but when she was expecting their second child in 2014, rumors circulated that Hank had cheated on Kendra with a model.
Two months after the rumors went public, Kendra welcomed the couple's second child, and it was revealed that Hank had admitted to cheating. The pair tried to work out their differences and struggles before separating in 2018.
2. Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson2
In 2016, after months of speculation these two were a couple, Khloé Kardashian and Tristian Thompson made their first public appearance together. It seemed like these two were madly in love with each other, and December of 2017, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together.
For fans of the star, it sounded like Khloé was getting everything she had been wishing for.
Hit With a Huge Scandal3
... Until rumors sparked that Tristian wasn't faithful to Khloé and had cheated on her. Those rumors turned out to be true, and a few days after video alleging Tristan had been linked to another woman, Khloé gave birth to their daughter. After their baby was born, the two went back and forth on their relationship, breaking up for a while. As of today, it appears Khloé and Tristian are back together.
3. Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel4
The very first time Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel went public with their relationship was in 2007, and by 2011, it looked like the two were over. However, they had worked through whatever was causing issues, and the two got engaged later that year. After welcoming their first child together, all seemed happy ... until late 2019, when cheating rumors started circulating about Justin.
Photo Proof5
The singer was photographed holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright during a night out. The photos went viral, and although Justin said nothing more than that happened, the rumors didn't die – even after he publicly apologized. To everyone's surprise by mid-July the year after, it was reported that Justin and Jessica welcomed their second child. It hasn't been confirmed by the stars themselves, but people tried to work out the math that Jessica may have already been pregnant when the rumors of Justin cheating went viral.
4. Josh & Anna Duggar6