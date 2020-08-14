8 Celebrity Couples Who Welcomed a Child Shortly After a Cheating Scandal

Image: Splash News



Splash News We know that relationships are not easy. When we add celebrity status, temptation everywhere, and distance from their partner, it seems like a recipe for disaster. Some celebrities are still going strong years later, while others have had some pretty big hiccups along the way. Cheating happens, and it's not fun to have to work through the decision is to stay together or to move on from the relationship. For celebrities, given their status, it seems like there are way more cheating rumors, allegations, and confessions than the general population. ... and everyone has an opinion on what should be done.

Celebrities always seem to have cheating scandals surrounding them. Some are really serious allegations that turned out to be accurate, and others are played out in the media -- and still no one really knows what happened. It can be hard at times to remember that these celebrities are people who have feelings like the rest of us, and these cheating allegations have to be stressful, especially if the couple are expecting a baby when these rumors start playing out in public.

Some stars make their relationship work, and others choose to part ways. Still, for these celebrities, they happened to welcome a baby shortly after cheating rumors started circulating and that has got to increase the stress.

Here's a look at the celebrity couples who welcomed a child shortly after cheating rumors hit the headlines.