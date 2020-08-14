15 of the Most Stylish Royal Baby Bumps to Date

Image: Splash News



Splash News When it comes to fashion, it's a well known fact that the women of the royal family have long been considered style icons. From the obvious suspects -- like Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and even Queen Elizabeth's brightly colored ensembles -- to the Yorks, Zara Tindall, and everyone in between, we've loved to see their style choices ... and that definitely has still applied when they're expecting. Over the years, we've seen all of these ladies show off their bumps in a variety of outfits, and they've made their pregnancies look good.

There have been a number of royal baby bump looks, all snagged from the end of these ladies' pregnancies, right when they were ready to pop. Sure, those last couple of months can be really hard (well, the whole nine months can be hard...) but just by looking at these ladies glowing away, we'd never be able to tell. They might have the help of a big budget and professional stylists, but still, they look amazing -- and we have to give credit where credit is due!

Even Princess Diana is included in this list, showing off her bumps from when she was pregnant with both Harry and William. Of all of the true style icons in the royal family, she's definitely one of the ones who has had the biggest impacts. Read on for the biggest pregnancy style moments in the royal family. As this fam continues to grow, we can't wait to see what kind of maternity style inspiration they serve up in the future.

Just wait until Beatrice and Eugenie start having kids!