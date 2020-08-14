15 of the Most Stylish Royal Baby Bumps to Date

Splash News
When it comes to fashion, it's a well known fact that the women of the royal family have long been considered style icons. From the obvious suspects -- like Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and even Queen Elizabeth's brightly colored ensembles -- to the Yorks, Zara Tindall, and everyone in between, we've loved to see their style choices ... and that definitely has still applied when they're expecting. Over the years, we've seen all of these ladies show off their bumps in a variety of outfits, and they've made their pregnancies look good.
There have been a number of royal baby bump looks, all snagged from the end of these ladies' pregnancies, right when they were ready to pop. Sure, those last couple of months can be really hard (well, the whole nine months can be hard...) but just by looking at these ladies glowing away, we'd never be able to tell. They might have the help of a big budget and professional stylists, but still, they look amazing -- and we have to give credit where credit is due!
Even Princess Diana is included in this list, showing off her bumps from when she was pregnant with both Harry and William. Of all of the true style icons in the royal family, she's definitely one of the ones who has had the biggest impacts. Read on for the biggest pregnancy style moments in the royal family. As this fam continues to grow, we can't wait to see what kind of maternity style inspiration they serve up in the future.
Just wait until Beatrice and Eugenie start having kids!
Meghan's Classy Look1
Meghan Markle pulled off a lot of truly incredible looks while she was pregnant with Archie last year, but this was one of her best -- and her classiest. This dress is by Reiss, and she looked like she could take on the world. She wore this one to an International Woman's Day event, but she may as well have worn it to announce her candidacy for president. Wait, is that even a thing once she's married into the British royal family?
Sarah Ferguson, Pregnant With Beatrice2
Let's take this all the way back to 1988, when Sarah Ferguson was still pregnant with Princess Beatrice, and looking pretty good in her best '80s style, too! This photo was taken at a polo match in Windsor, and we have to give her some major props for being outside in the middle of the July while she was about to pop -- and wearing a dress and nice flats, at that!
Kate's Pink Coat3
It seems like forever ago that Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince George. After all, it has already been seven years, but her first pregnancy is when she pulled out a lot of her very best maternity looks -- including this pink coat that she wore to Trooping the Colour in 2013. Not only does this shade look cute on Kate (pregnant or not), but it perfectly accentuated her bump, too.
Princess Diana's Maternity Dress4
Here's another royal lady who looks amazing in soft pink! Going all the way back to 1982, here we have Princess Diana, hanging out with Prince Charles at a polo match when she was still pregnant with Prince William the same month that he was born. We have to wonder if this is where Kate got her pregnancy style inspiration from?
Not a bad person to emulate at all.
Princess Anne's '80s style5
Here's Princess Anne, the queen's daughter, who turns 70 this year, but back in 1981, she was getting ready to welcome her daughter, Zara Phillips, into the world. This is exactly the kind of style time capsule that's incredible to see. Everything here is so indicative of what was popular in the early '80s, and of course, Anne was pulling it off like a champ, including her head scarf and gloves.
Sophie Wessex's Business Look6
When Sophie Wessex was pregnant with Lady Louise in 2003, she looked fabulous. Sophie was totally glowing in this business look when she made an appearance at the opening of a new children's counseling center for children and families in crisis. Between her adorable haircut, her outfit, and that bump, this was definitely one of Sophie's cutest looks.
Kate's Printed Top7
Here's Kate, still stylish as ever when she was pregnant with Prince Louis in 2018. Kate always looks great in coats, skinnies, and printed tops, but this look is especially cute with her bump -- especially with this camel-colored longer coat. Not much longer after this photo was taken, she'd welcome Louis into the world before gearing up for Harry and Meghan's wedding.
Zara's Winter Maternity Style8
When Zara was pregnant with her first child, Mia, with husband Mike Tindall in 2013, she was out at the races just one month before Mia was born. And since it was December, of course she was all bundled up -- complete with coat, scarf, and boots. As anyone who's been pregnant before knows, just by having that bump, she was probably a little warmer than usual, too, but she definitely looked good!
Kate's Dalmatian Dress9
According to Hello!, here, Kate is wearing a Hobbs Dalmatian dress while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte that she also happened to wear while she was pregnant with George -- and we can't blame her for repeating this one, because she looked adorable. Besides, maternity clothes are only used for such a short time, so why not wear them all over again in the next pregnancy?
Kate's Polka Dot Dress10
This is another one of Kate's style choices that easily became iconic during her pregnancies. She chose to wear this polka dotted dress when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, and it definitely looked super cute on her -- especially paired with this matching black coat. Dots are her thing for sure, and she should consider wearing patterns like this more often!
Queen Elizabeth's Old School Glam11
Here's a huge throwback! This photo of Queen Elizabeth was taken in 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Edward and on her way to the ballet at Covent Garden Opera in London. Just as she's the epitome of grace and class when it comes to her wardrobe today, she was then -- even when selecting a maternity wardrobe.
... not that we expected anything less!
Diana's Red Carpet Ready Look12
Before Prince Harry was even born, he was already making his way to stardom. While Diana was pregnant in 1984, she wore this blue gown to the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in London. Not only was this Catherine Walker gown the height of '80s fashion, but we have to give Diana major props for being willing to walk a red carpet while being this pregnant.
Zara Tindall's Second Pregnancy13
Not even being heavily pregnant with her second daughter could get in Zara's way when it came to making sure she attended Meghan and Harry's wedding -- not that we blame her, it was a pretty big deal! She wore this adorable coat with a matching bag, hat, and heels, and looked so put together for the occasion.
Heels, y'all -- seriously impressive stuff.
Sarah in the Snow14
Now, it was Eugenie's turn to make her big entrance ... almost. Here's Sarah, pregnant again in 1990, this time expecting Beatrice's little sis. In this pic, Sarah and Bea are on vacation in Switzerland, all bundled up and enjoying the snow -- and a little quality time before Beatrice wasn't an only child anymore. They both look so happy, and we're loving Sarah's fuzzy hat.
Meghan's Maternity Neutrals15
Meghan has always been all about the neutrals, and that carried over into her maternity looks when she was pregnant with Archie. Here, her entirely neutral look is amazing -- from the dress that showed off her bump so perfectly, to the matching jacket that pulled everything together so seamlessly.
The whole thing is such a pretty outfit.