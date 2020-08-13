Body Language Expert Reveals Kate Middleton Has a Secret 'Key Ally' in Royal Family

Nicole Pomarico
Kate Middleton
Of everyone in the royal family, we'd say Kate Middleton definitely seems like one of the easiest to get along with ... but there's a chance one of Prince William's relatives likes her best. According to a body language expert, the Duchess of Cambridge has an ally in one of the royals that we definitely didn't expect, and it's actually kind of sweet to hear about the way these women may have each other's backs behind the scenes. 

  • Sophie Wessex seems to have been the perfect person to introduce Kate to the life of the royals. 

    Sophie Wessex
    As expert Judi James told Express, Sophie is close with Queen Elizabeth, and she's so easygoing that she was the perfect ally for Kate as she she got used to being part of the royal family.

    "In terms of her body language she tends to blend some of the signals of the kind of laid-back calm and fun that we get from Zara with the stoic, deft formality of the Queen herself," James said. "This attitude must have made her the perfect royal wife to welcome and induct Kate into the Royal Family. Especially in the face of William's horror of bringing Kate into the same circus that he watched his mother suffer."

  • The approach Sophie has taken towards Kate has been a maternal one. 

    Kate Middleton, Camilla, Sophie Wessex
    James said: 

    "Many of the poses of the two women together show Sophie face-checking Kate with quite strong bouts of watchful-looking eye contact to suggest she's taking a semi-maternal approach. Raised brows and what's called a 'pinging' smile that implies she wants to ensure Kate is enjoying herself. There is some mirroring when the two women walk together but it's primarily Sophie projecting the stronger signals of relaxed confidence while Kate smiles happily at her side."

    That's really sweet! Of course, Kate has an awesome mom herself, Carole Middleton ... but it can't hurt to have a member of the royal fam looking out for her, too.

  • James added that Kate has even emulated some of Sophie's behaviors. 

    Sophie Wessex
    And as far as we're concerned, that shows that Kate really admires her! Keeping it chill, not causing any friction or making any waves -- that's Sophie's M.O., and now it's Kate's, too. 

    "Sophie's formula does appear to have been copied by Kate too," James said. "She has managed to tread the very fine line of creating interest that is positive but not unmanageable."

    So far, it seems to have served them both well. 

  • Sophie was probably exactly what Kate needed when she joined the royal fam. 

    Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex
    It had to be really intimidating for her, coming in from an upbringing that was totally different and then having to learn all of the customs and traditions -- not to mention coming to terms with the idea that one day she'd be the queen consort of England. 

    Having someone like Sophie to guide her had to make her feel a lot better about the whole thing, especially since Sophie seems like such a sweet person. 

  • Maybe Kate can be that for someone someday. 

    Kate Middleton
    Who knows? There's always that chance that George, Charlotte, or Louis will choose to marry someone who didn't come from royalty, and Kate will know exactly how they feel. Then she can help them learn the ropes. How sweet would that be? 

    We can't even think about Kate's kids growing up and getting married, though. Nope. Never gonna happen. They're gonna be little forever! 

