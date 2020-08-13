Body Language Expert Reveals Kate Middleton Has a Secret 'Key Ally' in Royal Family

Sophie Wessex seems to have been the perfect person to introduce Kate to the life of the royals.

As expert Judi James told Express, Sophie is close with Queen Elizabeth, and she's so easygoing that she was the perfect ally for Kate as she she got used to being part of the royal family.

"In terms of her body language she tends to blend some of the signals of the kind of laid-back calm and fun that we get from Zara with the stoic, deft formality of the Queen herself," James said. "This attitude must have made her the perfect royal wife to welcome and induct Kate into the Royal Family. Especially in the face of William's horror of bringing Kate into the same circus that he watched his mother suffer."